Britney Spears Reveals Her Quarantine Inspirations -- And Some of the 'Cool Ladies' Respond!

Britney Spears is giving a shoutout to the inspirational women in her life.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 39-year-old pop star posted a message to the "cool ladies" who helped her get through coronavirus quarantine, saying they "always add a spark" to her day.

"These are the women that have truly inspired my life 🌹⭐️👑 !!!!" Britney began in the post, which she shared on both Instagram and Twitter. "Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world 📱👩🏼‍💻🤓 !!!"

"These cool ladies always add a spark to my day ✨✨✨ !!!!" she added.

Several of the women responded to Britney's post.

"Thank you dear @britneyspears. I think you know how I feel about you," Sarah Jessica Parker tweeted. "For a long time. Sending all my best and touched that you included me to be companion. X, SJ"

Commenting on Instagram, Sharon Stone wrote, "Thank you. You are one of the greatest and most beloved talents this world in this present moment knows, loves and is standing behind. Choose your future; visualize your dream."

Jamie Lynn Spears sent a few twin girl emojis.

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus shared not one, but three comments on Britney's Instagram post.

"MY JAW IS STILL ON THE FLOOR 😩😩😩 you've been so inspiring to me since i was a kid and being able to grow up with your music WAS A BLESSSSSSINGGGGG," the singer wrote.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY QUEEN!!!!!!" she continued in another comment, before adding heart emojis in another 💖💖💖"

Tawny Lane, a yoga and fitness instructor, reacted to Britney's praise on her Instagram Stories.

"I'm silently freaking out because my childhood idol and adult woman crush apparently posted a photo of me," she said in a video. "I'm freaking out."

"@britneyspears !!!," Lane added in another post. "Thank you for the LOVE! WHAT IS LIFE RIGHT NOW?!?"