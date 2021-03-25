Hollywood Mourns the Death of Jessica Walter: 'Rest In Peace Mama Bluth'

Getty

Several of Walter's "Arrested Development" co-stars paid tribute, including Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat.

Hollywood is mourning the death of actress Jessica Walter, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80.

Tributes have been pouring in following the news of the late actress' death, with many celebrities, including her "Arrested Development" co-stars, honoring Walter on social media. The legendary star -- whose career spanned over six decades -- was best known for her role as Lucille Bluth on the Emmy-winning sitcom.

Tony Hale, who played Lucille's son Buster on the series, shared a sweet selfie of himself and Walter. "She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched," he wrote alongside the photo. "Rest In Peace Mama Bluth."

"I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent," wrote David Cross, who starred as Lucille's son-in-law Tobias Fünke. "I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters."

Similarly, Will Arnett, who played Gob, Lucille's eldest son, called Walter a "deeply talented person." He added, "We first met on a pilot in '96 and I was instantly blown away. I'm fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years. My thoughts are with her daughter Brooke and grandson Micah today. Farewell Jessica, you'll be missed."

"What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances," tweeted Jason Bateman, who starred as Michael Bluth, another son of Walter's character. "I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind.”

Alia Shawkat, who portrayed Maeby Fünke, Lucille's granddaughter, posted a throwback photo of Walter, writing, "💔love you Gangie #jessicawalters.

Henry Winkler also reacted to the news, tweeting, "OH NO ... We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT. It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row."

"Arrested Development" writer and producer John Levenstein tweeted, "Jessica Walter never missed. If she didn't get a laugh there was a problem with the script."

Meanwhile, Walter's "Archer" family also paid tribute.

"I was so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with and know Jessica," wrote Walter's co-star Amber Nash, who shared a photo of herself and Walter on Instagram. "She was the best of us. She would wait for a moment and then blow us all out of the water with the funniest thing you've ever heard. I learned so much from Jessica. A classy gal indeed."

"Archer's" network FX released a statement: "We are utterly heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jessica Walter. She was a comedic genius and a brilliant actor who personified wit, grace and elegance."

"Jessica's 'Malory Archer' served as the bedrock character for the series and we were always honored to have her as member of our FX family," the message continued. "Words cannot describe the monumental loss we and the 'Archer' producers and cast feel. We extend our love, appreciation and condolences to Jessica's family.”

Adam Reed, creator and executive producer of "Archer," also shared a statement of his own.

"The 'Archer' family is heartbroken to lose Jessica Walter, our beloved colleague and friend. Jessica was a consummate professional, an actor's actor, and the exact opposite of Malory Archer -- warm, caring, and kind, with an absolutely cracking sense of humor -- and it was both a privilege and a true honor to work with her over these many years. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten."

Walter's daughter Brooke Bowman confirmed the news of the actress' death on Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," Bowman began in a statement. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

According to Bowman, Walter died in her sleep on Wednesday. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed. She is survived by Bowman and her grandson Micah.

See how Hollywood is paying tribute in the tweets, below.

