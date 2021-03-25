Jane Fonda Says She'd Only Have Sex with Younger Man Now

Mario Sorrenti/BAZAAR

"Isn't that awful?"

At 83, Jane Fonda said she's learned a few things about herself, including how she deals with intimacy... or the lack thereof.

"I've kind of come to terms with that," the Oscar winner revealed to Harper's Bazaar. "I don't want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don't have that desire."

"Do I fantasize? Yes, here's my fantasy," she continued. "That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up. I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man."

"Isn't that awful? It's a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I'm too vain."

In regards to her "thing" about skin, Fonda went on to say she's "grateful" she doesn't need to be naked in front of anyone anymore, as she never felt she could "look a certain way" that she thought was expected of her.

"I've never been able to get that out of my body. It's just part of me."

The thrice-married activist added, "What I've had to really think about is that I'm not really capable [of intimacy]."

While she isn't looking for a new love anytime soon, she did elaborate on what drew her to get hitched to film director Roger Vadim, activist Tom Hayden and CNN founder Ted Turner.

"Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path," she explained. "I'm attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that."