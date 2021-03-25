Kris Jenner's Range Rover Once Caught on Fire at Hotel -- And Khloe Was to Blame!

The Drew Barrymore Show

Khloe Kardashian wanted fans to learn a lesson from her rebellious teen years after she had quite a lit, as they say, anecdote to spill on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

On Thursday's segment of "Drew of False," the reality star admitted she once stole momager Kris Jenner's car to head out to a hotel party when she was 16 and the outcome was disastrous and scandalous.

"I stole my mom's Range Rover," Khloe relayed to Drew. "Not in the middle of the night, it may have been 9 or 10, but she was already asleep, and I snuck out. I stuffed my bed with pillows -- I knew I was wiser than anybody else -- stole the car, went to a party at a hotel, and I parked my car. Yada yada yada."

"The valet comes knocking on the [hotel room] door and they are like, 'Excuse me, there is this car on fire and your car is next to it and it's burning half of it,'" she continued. "So apparently someone was cheating on their husband, the husband came and lit the wife's car on fire, and I didn't valet my car because I couldn't afford valet at the time -- I was sixteen. And I had my keys, so they couldn't move my car and half of the Range Rover caught on fire. And I was just so scared."

The Good American designer went on to say she drove the car home, but the heat from the fire had caused the color of the blue Range Rover to change on one side.

"It was so bad and this is why you don't sneak out and you don't lie because you are going to get caught. Every time I lied I got caught."

During the interview, Khloe also discussed her desire to expand her family.

"I have so many brothers and sisters, so I do want to have a sibling for True," she explained. "With the world of COVID, I've been doing IVF and all that kind of stuff and it's been more challenging in a quarantine year, but I definitely do."

And she opened up about her feelings on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" coming to an end.

"It's definitely really bittersweet," she began. "Doing the show for 20 seasons and I think 11 spinoffs, it was such a blessing and an honor to do but having that chapter be closed, I don't like change, so for me I took it the hardest that we were stopping it, but I think we needed to just close that chapter in a way where we are deciding to, instead of people deciding for us."