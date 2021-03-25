Tristan Thompson Confronts Khloe Kardashian for Making Him Feel Like a 'Secret'

E!

While Tristan understands the hurt he caused her, he also doesn't want to feel like Khloe's sidepiece.

It all began when Disick jumped into the comments on a spicy Good American photo Khloe posted and wrote, "Tristan is a lucky man." Kardashian said her comments were inundated with clown emojis, as her fans and the media took that as confirmation she had taken Tristan back after he cheated on her. Tired of the speculation about her love life and concerned with how it made her look, Khloe eventually deleted Scott's comment, which rubbed Thompson the wrong way.

After Khloe called him out for what his comment sparked, Scott met up with Tristan to apologize. "I feel bad about that comment I made on Instagram ... I was just trying to make a comment I thought was nice," he said. "I didn't even think twice about it. I'm always oblivious."

Tristan, however, thought the comment was "dope" -- and told Disick it made him feel like he was "not no secret" in Khloe's life.

"I get that she's scared and people look at her like she's some pushover, but she's not," Disick told him. "If people only knew how difficult and how much you had to work, he paid his dues, he's in the dog house, he worked as hard as he could."

"I understand what she's going through, I put her in this position, I have to understand that, I accept that," Tristan added. "If we are gonna be back together, you're not letting nobody down that matters. Everyone that matters to you wants us to be happy and together. Why would you want to make another kid with someone that you don't see yourself being with? We literally hang out the whole time like a couple ... sleep in the same bed, we're adults and we're basically a couple."

Tristan then had a similar conversation with Kim Kardashian later in the hour, where Kim said she believed Khloe only had hesitations about their relationship because she worried about what the outside world would think.

"I think she's totally fine or she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7," she told Tristan. "That wasn't who she was, she was always the tough Khloe that doesn't give a f---. Honestly, I think that you should talk to her."

She said Tristan's feelings were valid and said she should let Khloe know he was over feeling like a "kept secret." Thompson did just that at the end of the episode, as he confronted her about how deleting the social post made him feel.

"It was kind of weird for me because I understand what I've done to you, I know what I've done to you and there's a lot of trauma and a lot of people talk bad about you and you're the type of person where you want people to love you and care," he told her, "but I feel like our bond and how far we've come is stronger than letting that hold us up."

Khloe explained she wanted to keep things "more private" in the future and didn't want to "overexpose certain areas" of her life going forward. While she was grateful for Tristan stepping up and being on board for another child, she explained in a confessional that, on a "romantic level," she was "still pretty guarded."

"I think you deleting that, it didn't feel like private, it feels like you're trying to keep a secret," he told her. "I'm not a side [censored]."

"I didn't want to hurt your feelings and I didn't think of it from how you would feel," she admitted. "I didn't mind what Scott said, it was more the aftermath of it all. It's not just with you. My soul is at a breaking point from how much I can handle in regards to the public thinking they're allowed to talk about my weight, my face, my personal life, actually I don't want to hear that anymore."

"My intention is not to hurt anyone's feelings, especially yours," she added, "and I am really sorry about that. I will try to be more aware, but I also have to protect my mental health."