Kim Kardashian Addresses 'Issues' with Kanye West After 2020 Twitter Rant on KUWTK

E!/Getty

"He's been posting a lot of things on social media, so that is a little bit frustrating," says Kim, before Kourtney reveals she spoke with Kanye about the whole situation.

The cracks in Kim Kardashian's armor started to show on Thursday's new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," filmed amid Kanye West's concerning behavior from Summer 2020.

Viewers weren't told exactly when portions of tonight's new hour were filmed and there weren't many specific references to West's behavior, other than everyone being somewhat concerned.

In early July 2020, Kanye tweeted that he would be running for president, before TMZ reported the family was concerned he was having a manic episode. At the end of the month, he went on a Twitter rant in which he accused Kim and Kris Jenner of trying to have him committed and claimed he had been considering divorce.

"I'm sane. Things are on my mind today," said Kim when asked how she was doing at the top of the episode. Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq then asked about West's presidential announcement, saying, "Is your husband running for president, are you going to be the next first lady?"

"That is what I'm not sure of. It's been a long day," Kim replied, before saying she tries to support him but has also been tuning it out. When Malika told Kim the internet was saying she'd be a great first lady, Kardashian added, "You know, I don't want to talk about it on camera. I don't want to talk about Kanye or anything. You shouldn't pay attention to it, please, please don't."

In a confessional, Kim addressed everything going on by refusing to get into it. "It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have," she said to the cameras. "You clearly see them on Twitter, I'm still gonna choose to not really talk about it here."

Khloe, meanwhile, said Kim has always tried to handle everything on her own -- and knew that, because she wasn't talking to any of them about it even in private, something was "really affecting her" this time.

Khloe met up with Kourtney and Kris later in the episode, as Kim was outside on the phone. As a camera shot her from a distance, her microphone picked up some of her conversation.

"I'm happy to come, I can get on a plane tonight. When I talk to him, he says no," she said to whoever was on the other end of the call. "I'm happy to come tomorrow, I'm happy to come next week, whatever he wants. I'm still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and hang out with him and I know he needs that."

In a confessional, Kim said that while in Wyoming, Kanye had been "posting a lot of things on social media, so that's been a little bit frustrating." She said she had been trying to block out whatever was happening on the internet and was planning to fly to Wyoming soon to be with him.

"I feel like she's struggling a bit with all the stuff that's going on. I don't know how she's dealing with the stress of it all, that's what I'm worried about," Kris told her daughters as they watched Kim on the phone. "She's got a lot on her plate, she's got a lot going on with law school and the kids."

Jenner suggested Khloe and Kourtney do something to help Kim take her mind off everything, which they thought was a great idea. They organized a girls night for just the three of them, for which Kim was extremely grateful. "There's so many stressful f---ing things going on," she said, "that I needed this the most."

While Khloe tried to distract Kim by grilling Kourtney about her own dating life, Kourtney eventually brought it back to Kanye by asking her sister how they were both doing now. "Moseying along," Kim simply replied.

Kourtney then said she had actually spoken with Kanye the other day -- and told him it wasn't a good look to keep tweeting.

"He said it would be nice to be able to say things. I said, 'Yeah, say what you want to say, maybe it will start to get people thinking a certain way and getting a thought in their head, but did you have to say those tweets publicly?'" she explained. "And he said, 'No you're right, I shouldn't say that publicly. It's better to say it one on one.' It wasn't an argument."

From there, the three just decided to get wasted -- and spend the rest of the night throwing back alcohol, jumping on the trampoline, doing karate and partying like it was New Year's Eve. It was a mess, but the next morning Kim wasn't hung over at all.

While Khloe understood that her sister likes to keep things close to the chest, she let Kim know that she's "never a burden" and that they're all there for her if and when she needs it. "We love you and whatever you choose to do is what you choose to do," she added.

The episode ended with Kim once again saying she'd be heading to Wyoming to figure everything out. "My life with Kanye, I got this, I'm dealing with it on my own and it's going to be okay," she added.

We know Kim did travel to Wyoming in late July, after trying to get West to seek treatment for bipolar disorder. TMZ also reported at the time that the show wouldn't be filming more about her husband's mental health, so it's possible this might be the last mention we get of West for a bit. The situation wasn't addressed in the teaser for next week. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.