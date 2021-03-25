Khloe Kardashian Grills Kourtney on Her Sex Life to Distract Kim from Kanye West Drama

E!

In Summer 2020, Kim Kardashian had a lot on her plate. Not only was she studying to be a lawyer and raising her four kids, but Kanye West started putting out some alarming tweets that made a lot of headlines.

As all that was going on, she was also filming the current season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," with some of the Kanye drama eking into tonight's new episode. To help Kim "escape reality" for a little bit, Kourtney and Khloe threw a girls night for the three of them at their rented Malibu home for the summer -- something for which Kim was extremely grateful.

"There's so many stressful f---ing things going on, I needed this the most," Kim explained in a confessional, before the three Kardashian sisters tossed on some comfy clothes and grabbed dinner outside. To further get Kim's mind off her own love life, Khloe decided to grill Kourtney on hers.

"It's our job to distract Kim and take away all of her worries for the night, so if that means me going after Kourtney's sex life a little bit, she's gonna have to take one for the team," Khloe explained in a confessional. "Kim lives for the gossip and we're here to make Kim happy."

"I have a question for you ... are you dating anyone?" asked Khloe, to which Kourt replied, "No, who would I be dating?"

She went say that she really doesn't want to be dating anyone and claimed to have "hundreds" of men in her DMs.

Khloe then asked, "Do you still talk to whatshisname?", a possible reference to ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. "No, never," she responded. "Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?" Khloe probed. "Yeah, he'll text me once in a while," said Kourtney, before adding that she never thinks of him.

"I'm feeling really content with my own way of life," said Kourt, before the three had a toast to that.

While the current season of the show will show Kourtney and Scott Disick continuing to navigate their relationship as coparents, the reality star is currently dating Travis Barker.