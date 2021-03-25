LA Sheriff Hunting for Driver Who Sped Through 'Stop Asian Hate' Rally Yelling 'F--- China'

Instagram

It is being treated as a hate crime.

LA County Sheriff's Department is hunting for the man who drove through a Stop Asian Hate rally shouting "F--- China".

Footage of the incident was posted on Instagram by user Wendy Wee, who was at the rally in Diamond Bar on Sunday.

It shows the group peacefully carrying placards, generally receiving honks of support from passing motorists.

But as they make their way across the road, one of the protesters appears to exchange words with the driver of a car waiting at a red light, as she shouts "Get out of your car -- pull up!"

The black Honda (a Japanese made car) then suddenly drives through the crowd, running the light and turning left, into oncoming traffic; he then completes the U-turn, driving back through the crowd again, prompting a "watch out mama!" from a concerned bystander as the car approaches the female protester with her back turned.

The car narrowly misses the protestors as the driver lowers his window to roar "F--- China" before speeding off.

"Peaceful protest until... #stopasianhate #stopaapihate" Wendy wrote in her caption. She also had to disable comments on the video "due to unhelpful political comments."

There were no injuries reported from the scene.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

"Thank you to all those who came forward to report this hate incident which occurred at the 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in Diamond Bar yesterday," he tweeted. "Hateful acts like this are not welcome in Los Angeles County and must STOP!"