Twitch Streamer Flies Out of Chair As Lobster Appears to Rise From the Dead During Meal Prep

Twitch

"It was his last heroic stand against a terrifying enemy."

A Twitch user got one heck of a scare while trying to make herself a delicious seafood meal.

In a viral video posted to the streaming platform on Wednesday, a young female with the channel name "heehee1004" starts off by showing her fans a live lobster she will be preparing for dinner.

After following an online tutorial, she takes apart the lobster to work on removing the meat from the claws and tail. As she struggles with a chopstick on the tail, she turns to a pair of scissor for help when all hell breaks loose.

Plunging the metal blades into the tail causes it to coil up as if the creature was brought back from the dead. She screams, flails, flies off her chair and lands crying on the floor. To no avail, her puppy tries to console her by licking the tears off her face.

While the video doesn't show how "heehee1004" regained her composure, it does feature her finishing the job with a bowl of the cooked crustacean.

A Reddit thread quickly popped up regarding the clip, with many commentators offering their take on why the lobster appeared to rise from the dead.

"A large part of his nervous system is in his spine, so many simple reflexes will still be there until he runs out of energy in his muscle cells," wrote one follower, as another posted, "This happens all the time when you pinch nerves quickly after death, for most animals and seafood. It's gnarly, but not unethical or anything. Salt can trigger this sort of stuff, too."

But one Reddit user criticized their explanations.