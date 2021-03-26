Red Band Suicide Squad Trailer: Harley Quinn Breaks Out, Killer Starfish & One Hungry Shark

Warner Bros.

James Gunn's take on the DC characters includes John Cena, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson and, yes, King Shark.

"The Suicide Squad" is back in action -- but, this time, they look a little different.

Following David Ayer's 2016 film, only Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman's Col. Rick Flag and Jai Courtney's Boomerang return in director James Gunn's sequel, which sees the OG crew joining forces with Task Force X.

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6.

"With a team made up of Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn, how will this collection of cons work together?" reads the official synopsis from Warner Bros.

The trailer lays out some of the general plot, as Viola Davis' Amanda Waller -- also returning from "Suicide Squad" and "Batman v. Superman" -- explains that the Super-Villains are being given the chance to wipe 10 years off their sentences if they successfully complete their new mission.

"You fail to follow my orders in any way, I detonate the explosive device in the base of your skull," she warns.

The new footage shows the team trying to break out Harley from being held captive somewhere, only to find out she's in no need of rescue -- before they all come together to take out a new foe, one which appears to be a giant, alien starfish.

Throw in King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone!) eating a man whole and ripping another in two and John Cena's Peacemaker engaging in a debate about a "big bag of dicks," it's sure to be a wild ride.

The film also stars Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Flula Bord and Mayling Ng.