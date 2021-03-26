Tiger King Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon Says the Couple Are 'Seeking a Divorce'

Instagram

The big cat enthusiast is reportedly "distraught" over the news.

Joe Exotic's husband said he's seeking divorce from the "Tiger King" star.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Dillon Passage revealed the news after explaining how he didn't feel obligated to share his private matters with the world and that he doesn't intend to publicly speak of the split moving forward.

"To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce," he wrote. "This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day."

"We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way," he continued. "I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation."

Passage also detailed how he first met Exotic in November of 2017 "during a difficult time" in his life and the pair got married a month later. In September of 2018, Exotic was arrested for attempting to hire an undercover FBI agent to murder his nemesis, Carole Baskin.

"For the last two and a half years, we have been apart," Passage posted. "I've always stood by his side and will continue to always love and support him."

Contrary to Passage suggesting the divorce was a mutual decision, TMZ is reporting Exotic is "distraught" over the idea. The big cat enthusiast's attorney, Francisco Hernandez, told the outlet that Exotic felt "like his stomach got pulled out of his body" after Passage revealed his plan to go his separate way over the phone.

While Exotic reportedly also feels "abandoned and alone," he is considering filing a petition for divorce before Passage, per TMZ.