Piers Morgan Slams CBS, Says Sharon Osbourne Was 'Bullied Out of Her Job'

Instagram

"I'll tell MY truth about this woke cancel culture bulls---."

Piers Morgan is returning the favor as he defended Sharon Osbourne after she exited "The Talk."

"What's happened to ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS," Morgan tweeted on Saturday. "Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don't believe a liar."

On Friday, CBS announced Osbourne had "decided to leave" the talk show after CBS launched an internal investigation following the heated on-air discussion between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," read Friday's statement from CBS. "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

The exchange between Osbourne and Underwood blew up, as Underwood said some viewed Morgan's attacks on Markle as racist, while Osbourne demanded proof and expressed concern about herself coming off as racist for defending Morgan.

What’s happened to ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS. Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar. In tomorrow’s Mail on Sunday, I’ll tell MY truth about this woke cancel culture bulls*t. pic.twitter.com/9m4QPEkmD3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2021 @piersmorgan

A few days later, Osbourne claimed CBS "blindsided" her with the question about Morgan.

"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," continued CBS' statement. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."