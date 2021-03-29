Here's What Seth Rogen's Celeb Friends Had To Say About His New Weed Company

Instagram

Demi Lovato says she "can't wait to buy".

Seth Rogen has never been shy about his appreciation for weed and it turns out a lot of his celebrity friends feel the same way.

Over the course of the pandemic (and quite a few years prior), the "Pineapple Express" actor has secretly been working on his very own weed business and a recent announcement about the venture was met with a huge response. Seth explained that he and his long-time collaborator Evan Goldberg are finally launching Houseplant, their own cannabis and lifestyle brand.

"If you know anything about me at all, I'm going to assume that it’s that I really love weed. But what you probably don't know about me is that I've been working on my own weed company for the last 10 years and we are finally ready to launch in America," Seth said in the announcement video.

He continued, "It's called Houseplant and what we're doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been hand-picked, and by that I mean, hand-smoked by me. It's just the weed that I love, that I want to be smoking...I've never been more excited about anything."

In the culmination of what Seth calls his "life's work," consumers can now purchase not only weed but also home goods for those who smoke it. Items include aesthetically pleasing ashtrays and table lighters. They even crafted vinyl records with a playlist that corresponds to each strain of weed!

"They f--king stack 🔥," Demi Lovato wrote on Instagram in response to the unique design of the weed containers, later adding , "🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻 can't wait to buy"

Musician Benny Blanco commented, "I will never smoke another weed again" while Seth Green added, "Congrats!! Can't wait to try it 🔥"

Alison Brie even left a comment, writing, "Yesssss pleeeease!! ☝️"

Judging by the brand's massive success on their launch day earlier this month, which completely crashed their website, there's bound to be a lot more celebrity supporters to speak out in the future!

Good shit Seth. There’s a weird cornyness that often permeates around the weed industry, glad you’re making cool stuff. Any plans for live resin or only flower for now? — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) March 1, 2021 @andymilonakis

I don’t smoke or eat weed @Sethrogen. But congrats. Your mother must be very proud of you. I mean that. https://t.co/L8iExngl5f — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 2, 2021 @TheOnlyEdAsner

Can I get an influencer box? — Riley Reid (@rileyreidx3) March 1, 2021 @rileyreidx3

If you thought Meghan & Harry were in love, wait until you see @SethRogen and his new weed company! 💚 pic.twitter.com/DJkCw3qg5r — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 9, 2021 @JimmyKimmelLive

@Sethrogen created a weed brand and I was on a fucking plane when it launched now it’s sold out.... FML 🥲 — Kendra Sunderland 🖤🏳️‍🌈 (@KSLibraryGirl) March 13, 2021 @KSLibraryGirl

Maybe I'm projecting because everyone loves @Sethrogen so much, but damned if this Houseplant isn't the happiest little weed I've ever smoked. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) March 13, 2021 @jerslater

You look very happy doing this.

This pleases me.

I am pleased. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 1, 2021 @ManMadeMoon