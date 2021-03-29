Truck Driver Doesn't Seem to Notice He's Dragging Entire Power Line Alongside Him

Instagram

The witnesses could have been crushed to death, or electrocuted, or possibly even died from laughter.

A pair of friends driving in Vancouver almost crashed into a utility pole — or rather, a utility pole almost crashed into them.

The bizarre scene unfolded in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, and captured on cell phone, shows a car making its way along a narrow road when it is approached by a dump truck, apparently oblivious to the downed utility pole and entire power line it is dragging alongside it.

"Oh my God! Dude stop! STOP!" the female driver can be heard yelling as her friend films the telegraph pole making a beeline for their car, wires trailing behind it. "What do I do??"

Screaming and honking at the driver, they get his attention just in time as the truck finally stops, the pole just feet away from totaling her car.

"Oh my God are you stupid? You didn't notice you're driving this?" the passenger asks — and it certainly seems that way. One of the men jumps out of the cab and looks back, appearing to have just noticed the 40ft pole accompanying him.

But the scene only gets weirder as the man the appears to try and lift the pole — single-handedly, by hand — off the back of the truck, presumably presuming the electrical wires aren't live.

"We almost died!" the female driver laughs, the absurdity of the situation starting to overcome her fear.

They watch as the truck driver then uses the hydraulic bed — unsuccessfully — to try to dump the pole on the road, lifting it up and down while driving forward, causing the girls to laugh hysterically while reversing and trying to avoid getting crushed.

A neighbor then arrives on the scene to let the women know the Mounties have been informed and are en route, as the truck continues to wrestle with its obtuse passenger.

"He's like, not listening at all," they tell him. "He literally didn't even know it was attached to the back of his car until we stopped him. He like kept driving and almost hit us, man!"

According to the Surrey Now-Leader, hundreds of customers in the area suffered a power failure on the same day, which was not restored until 12 hours later, due to a "motor vehicle accident."

Ridge Meadows RCMP told the publication the matter was under investigation; it is not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.