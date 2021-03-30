Adam Brody Talks Marriage to Leighton Meester, How They First Met

Getty

Adam Brody is sharing some rare details about his marriage to Leighton Meester.

While appearing on the latest episode of Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast, the actor recalled how he met Meester and revealed his first impression of the actress.

Brody said he first met Meester when "The O.C." was "coming to an end" and "Gossip Girl" was starting. ("The O.C" ended and "Gossip Girl" premiered in 2007.) At the time, Josh Schwartz, who produced both series, introduced Brody to the cast of "Gossip Girl."

"Josh Schwartz produced both shows and literally the first time we met, that whole cast was eating at Canter's [Deli in Los Angeles] and I lived at Canter's for like my entire 20s," Brody recalled. "And I was leaving and he introduced all of us."

The "Promising Young Woman" star said he "bumped into" Meester "two or three times over the next couple years." The pair then starred alongside one another in 2011's "The Oranges."

"I was seeing someone at the time [when we did the movie]," Brody said. "So, we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie when I was single."

Brody then recalled his first impression of his future wife, admitting that he was initially a little unsure about Meester.

"I was very attracted to her from the jump. She's a heavenly creature," Brody told Faris. "But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn't for like the first handful of years that I didn't know her, just because, I don't know, 'Gossip Girl.' Not that I tagged all actresses with that or anything -- I didn't -- and I like to date actors. I never believe that stigma."

"I thought she was gorgeous. And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone," he continued. "And I was like, 'Oh, she's cool.' But I still didn't know, and that continued even to when we first started dating, I was like, 'I'm not sure.' And come to find out she's literally like Joan of Arc. She is, like, the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy."

"She's the kind of person where like even as a four-year-old she would have been perfect," Brody gushed, adding that "nobody has anything bad to say" about Meester.

The "Ready or Not" star said Meester has "never been rude to like a single person in her life," with the exception of people pretending to be fans, only to presumably sell memorabilia.

"I wouldn't say rude but like people will try to get her to sign some sexy old photo or something that aren’t fans but they pretend to be fans," Brody said. "It's sort of a bottom-feeding thing ... She has no problem being like, 'You can hate me. I don't care.'"

Brody and Meester tied the knot in 2014. The couple shares two children: daughter Arlo, 5, and a son, who was born in October. Brody and Meester have yet to reveal the name of their baby boy.

"Marriage and being an adult and having a family, it was a new frontier for me," Brody told Faris. "Where, before that, I felt I didn't have to change."