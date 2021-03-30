Ariana Grande Joins The Voice -- Which Coach Is She Replacing?

NBC

The Voice just said "thank u, next" to Nick Jonas.

Ariana Grande will be joining singing competition "The Voice" as a coach for the show's 21st season, she just announced on Tuesday.

"surprise!!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice," she tweeted alongside a photo of her perched on one of the show's spinning chairs.

"@nickjonas we will miss you," she added, confirming the Jonas Brother is exiting the series, at least for now. "So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!" tweeted John Legend.

"As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana's inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary," said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. "We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of 'The Voice' and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists."

"I'm so honored and excited to join 'The Voice' family," added Grande. "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

Her season will debut in the Fall on NBC.

This isn't the first time Nick Jonas has stepped away from the show though. After replacing Gwen Stefani for Season 18, the No Doubt singer returned for Season 19 and he took a year off. They switched places again for Season 20, which is currently airing.

Blake Shelton is the only coach who has been on the show since its very first season. Kelly Clarkson joined in Season 14, Legend came aboard in Season 16 and Stefani has been on and off since Season 7.