Joe and Melissa Gorga Reach Breaking Point in RHONJ Midseason Trailer: 'We're Done'

"You're holding me back," Melissa tells Joe.

The midseason trailer for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" proved the upcoming episodes saved all the jaw-dropping drama for last.

The biggest shocker involves Melissa and Joe Gorga's relationship, which appears to be teetering on the verge of extinction as the pair continue to argue throughout the clip.

At one point, the "Gorga's Guide to Success" author tells her husband, "I'm not going to give up what I want to do in life. You're holding me back." To which Joe replies, "Listen, go be whatever you want to be in life -- we're done."

In another scene, Melissa admits, "We're growing apart," as Joe shoots back, "Maybe we are!"

The other Housewives pick up on the couple's struggle as well.

"I know they have things going on in their relationship," says Dolores, as Teresa chimes in, "They do. Right now, you could say, like, kind of they're broken."

At the same shindig, Melissa appears to reach her boiling point as she yells at Margaret, "I don’t need anyone calling my husband chauvinistic because whatever you think I'm dealing with, it's probably more."

Melissa and Joe wed in 2004 and share Antonia, 15, Gino, 13, and Joey, 10.

Meanwhile, Teresa is getting serious with her new boyfriend, Louie, causing the other ladies to question why she won't bring him around, as her own daughter inquires about the status of their relationship.

"I don't know, I feel like you're in love with him," Milania says to her mother. "You seem like it."

In September, Teresa finalized her divorce from Joe Giudice. The ex couple share Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Watch the clip above to see Jennifer shut down Margaret about being "tone deaf."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9pm.