TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Killed as Falling Branch Crushes Car

TikTok/Waterville Police Department

Her devastated fiancé Brittanie Lynn confirmed the news on TikTok.

TikTok star Rochelle Hager was killed in a freak accident on Monday when her car was crushed by a falling branch.

The 31-year-old was driving her white Nissan SUV through Farmington in Maine around 10 AM, when powerful winds snapped a roadside tree on Knowlton Corner Road, just as she was passing.

The falling branches dragged down power lines and a utility pole; but the largest branch landed on the driver's side roof of Hager's car.

Police said she died at the scene before first responders could even get there. Nobody else was injured.

Hager, known as @roeurboat3 on TikTok, boasted 125k followers on the platform.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her devastated fiancé Brittanie Lynn, as she shared a montage of dozens of her favorite pictures and videos of them together.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I lost the love of my life today," she wrote. "Thank you for being my everything and thank you everyone for your support. Rest easy my love."

"Thank you for showing me what true love is. I love you forever."

In another clip, she added: "Who knew forever would end so soon. How do I live without you in my life?"

The couple had only been engaged since December.