Amanda Kloots Shares Heartbreaking Video of Nick Cordero ER Drop Off: 'That Was The Last Day I Saw Nick as Nick'

"We didn't hug. We didn't kiss goodbye. We couldn't. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn't take any risks."

Amanda Kloots is recalling the day she dropped off her late husband, Nick Cordero, at the hospital -- the last day she says she saw "Nick as Nick."

The widow shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram Tuesday, which marked one year since she drove Cordero to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kloots, 39, posted a clip of herself and son Elvis, now almost 2, she filmed shortly after they took Cordero to the ER.

After spending over 90 days in the hospital, Cordero passed away on July 5 at the age of 41 due to complications from the coronavirus.

"March 30, 2020 Elvis and I drove Nick to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai," Kloots began in the post's caption. "With Covid restrictions in place, we didn't know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner. We didn't hug. We didn't kiss goodbye. We couldn't. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn't take any risks."

"I don't even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you.' I told him I'd stay nearby and to call me when he's done," she continued, adding that she and Elvis "walked" to The Grove, a popular shopping center nearby, to "kill time." Kloots said she "thought it would be a couple hours."

"That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick," she wrote.

Kloots continued, "My heart breaks today. I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms. On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again."

"To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really 'see' them again, I'm thinking and praying for you today," she added. "This day is just hard, there's no other way to say it."

"The Talk" co-host concluded her post by sharing a quote from Maria Shriver: "Rather than mourning what was, let me use this time as a chance to reflect on how we can make things better than the way they were before."

"We've come far in a year with what we know about treating and preventing this virus," Kloots wrote. "Do your part, continue doing your part. For Nick and every COVID patient that didn't make it home."

Kloots also shared a photo of herself and Cordero on her Instagram Stories. "One year ago I drove this sweet man to the emergency room," she wrote. "He never came back. This virus is real. We aren't through this yet. Please continue to do your part."

Meanwhile, many celebrities, including Shriver, took to the comments section of Kloots' post to share their support and express their condolences.

"Sending support and love. Accepting that this day is painful, hard [and] sad is accepting reality," Shriver commented. "It's accepting the truth that shows you are in touch with what is then knowing you want to make the world better and make other people's pain [a] bit gentler. That's a holy mission. You are being held and you will be held moving forward. God bless xo."

"I'm here for you. Wrapping you in all my love," wrote Jennifer Love Hewitt, while Finneas commented, "You, Nick, Elvis, always on my mind. Sending all my love."

"Amanda, I can hardly read this without bursting into tears," Molly Sims said. "I wish you could go back in time.. even if it were just for a moment. Sending you so much love and peace and he knew, he knows you love him."

"I can't imagine how hard that must be. I'm so sorry. Sending you all my love," Claire Holt wrote and Carrie Ann Inaba shared, "So much love and support to you my friend. Thinking of you and Elvis..."

