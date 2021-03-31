Jada, Willow and Gam Reveal Whether They've Thought About Being With Women

Facebook Watch

"I could see you falling in love with a woman one day," Jada told her daughter -- before Niecy Nash and her wife joined the Red Table.

Following two marriages to men -- the first of which spawned three children -- the "Reno 9-1-1" star surprised everyone in 2020 by marrying a woman, Jessica Betts. Before Nash and Betts joined the trio to open up about their relationship, the cohosts first revealed whether they ever thought about being with a woman themselves.

"Of course you think about it, but I never had that attraction," said Gam. "I couldn't get there, it just wasn't for me."

"It wasn't for me either. I love being amongst women, but I never could connect to women romantically," added Jada. "It's not to say that it couldn't be, you just never know. I could see [Willow] falling in love with a woman one day."

When Willow said she's had her "fair share of swooning" over women, thinking they're "so beautiful" or talented, Jada was right there with her. "I've swooned a lot," she said, "I've had two times I've been infatuated with a woman, early early on, like 20."

"I don't feel like I've been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen," Willow then continued. "Because I've had very strong feelings for women before."

Jada noted that Willow apparently once told her that if something ever happened between her mother and dad Will Smith, she could see her mom settling down with a woman. "This is the thing, that feeling that you get when you're with your sisters, that understanding and that acceptance and that softness is very appealing, specifically to me," added Willow.

Gam, meanwhile, said she never even allowed herself the opportunity to "experiment" with women -- adding that, "I know I've thought about a threesome might be really enjoyable, but how I was raised with all that guilt and shame around sex ... I definitely didn't have that freedom to consider it as far as love is concerned."

"It just seems like, sexually, it would be extremely pleasurable," she added, when Willow asked if she was expressing "interest" in a threesome. "I've had conversations with my husband about it, but I think it's too late in my life to be that experimental at this age."

With that, Niecy joined the table and revealed how she knew there was something special blossoming from her friendship with Betts.

"I met the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my entire life and after spending time together, I was like, this fit me like an old pair of jeans I've had in my closet my entire life," she explained. "It was something that said, I don't want to be away from this energy."

She explained that Betts was the first woman she'd ever dated in her life. "I've dated men all my life too, married a couple of them, but it was the first time in my life I felt fully seen and it changed me," she added, "I am everything you thought I as, I just lay my head somewhere else. LGBTQ+ Niecy."

Though her children were initially surprised -- reminding their mom that she once described herself as "strictly dickly" -- knowing Betts before the two even became a couple made that transition easier. "They already liked her," added Nash.

"It's a little bit different because of her generation," she said when asked how her mother reacted. "I have never doubted for one second that my mother loves me. I feel like her fear was how will you be received, how will I be perceived."

She also said that she has seen some backlash from the religious community. "It's so crazy how people who say, I'm a believer, are some of the most judgmental people you've ever met in your life," added Nash. "Part of the reason Jessica married me is because I'm a praying woman."

At that point, Betts -- who Nash called the "greatest love of my life" -- then came out and joined the other women. As they spoke, they revealed that Nash actually made the first move, following a night of wine, crabs and a movie back at her place. After a kiss on the cheek, Jessica said she asked Nash if she "wanted to go lay down" ... and the rest is history.

Speaking about her male exes, Nash said they were "all kind people" and just "different." She added that, at the time of those marriages, she was simply "unfulfilled" -- but had nothing bad to say about either of her former husbands.

As far as labels are concerned, Nash doesn't really subscribe to any. She revealed that after she came out to her family about her relationship, her daughter made her watch a YouTube video about different identities and came out of it feeling confused.

"A lot of people said, 'Niecy Nash has finally come out' and I said, come out of where? I wasn't in anywhere. I wasn't living a sexually repressed life," she continued. "I loved the boys I was with when I was with them. I wasn't living a lie or trying to make myself like the man. I liked them. If I had to label myself in this moment, I would label myself with the term 'Free.'"

The two of them also shot down any rumors or insinuation they started hooking up while she was still married to her second husband.

"People think we were in a relationship when I was still married, which is a lie," said Nash. "She was in a long term relationship, too. We both were with our people for 10 years. There is this misinformation in the world that we became a thing on the set of a TV series I was doing called 'Claws' on TNT. People thought not only were we a vibe years ago, but they also thought she was the wedding singer at the wedding for my second husband."

"There was no hanky panky, no footsies, no flirting. No. I can say, for me, I never cheated on my last husband," Nash continued. "I never did that. And when we got together, it was when that was over."

She said that, to outsiders, it seemed like she moved on with Betts very quickly following her divorce -- but explained she and her husband had been separated for quite some time and she had already moved out by the time she filed.