Lil Nas X Creates New TikTok Pole Dancing To Hell Challenge, Winner Receives $10k

"Step one: find a pole."

Lil Nas X is giving his "demon" fans a chance to earn some major cash.

In a newly posted TikTok the "C Is For Country" author announced he's "starting a new challenge" called #PoleDanceToHell and wrote: "Post a video of you pole dancing to Montero (Call Me By Your Name) using the hashtag #PoleDanceToHell for a chance to win 10,000 dollars."

The $10k giveaway comes after the 21-year-old musician caused quite the social media frenzy online following the release of his newest music video "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" last week where he slides down a stripper pole all the way to hell.

In the video, which has garnered a whopping 55 million views within five days, Nas portrays multiple characters: he starts off getting seduced by a snake in the Garden of Eden, which then leads him to being stoned to death before he ascends to heaven, but before he reaches the gates he ends up sliding down a pole to hell, where he gives the now infamous lap dance to Satan that ends the video.

Responding to the uproar of criticism online Nas took to Twitter to set the record straight and said, "There was no system involved. I made the decision to create the music video. I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."