Meghan McCain Wants the Dirt on RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Arrest

The TV host begged Andy Cohen for the 411 after Shah was charged for federal fraud.

Being an uber-Housewives fan, Meghan McCain reached out on social media to try and find some intel on what exactly went down when "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah was taken into custody on Tuesday.

"I cannot consume enough information about Jen Shah getting arrested!! I have texted 3 (!) journalist friends this morning about it! #RHOSLC," the "The View" host tweeted.

Jen and one of her eight assistants, Stuart Smith, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In the same tweet, Meghan asked Bravo boss Andy Cohen for a few more answers regarding the incident, specifically if Jen's husband, Sharrieff Shah, aka Coach Shah, the father of her two children, had any idea about the alleged racket.

"I assume she knew," Meghan wrote. "Did coach shah know? Who needs 8 assistants? Why did she go on a reality show? How long will she go to jail for? @Andy"

The charges against Jen and Stuart were filed after investigators claimed a nine-year scheme involved the pair allegedly selling "services purporting to make the management of victims' businesses more efficient or profitable." Their alleged efforts were described as defrauding "hundreds of victims," whom they sold off to other telemarketing companies as "leads."

"Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their 'success.' In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people," said Peter C. Fitzhugh of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations in a statement.

Meanwhile, back in September, Jen ominously made a comparison (albeit for an entirely different reason) to "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison on federal fraud charges in 2014.

When a fan posted a photo from "RHOSLC" of Jen about to throw a glass at a dinner party -- ala Teresa's famous table-flipping scene in an early episode of "RHONJ' -- Jen wrote, "Teresa walked, so I could run. 😂 #RHONJ #RHOSLC."