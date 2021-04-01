Hailey Bieber Shares Reason She Deleted Her Twitter Account -- And It's Sadly Very Familiar

YouTube

"There was never really a time I would go on there that it didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment," said the model, who also detailed how she manages her social media now.

It's becoming a sadly all too common refrain among notable Hollywood figures, and women in particular. Shortly after Chrissy Teigen deleted her Twitter account after enduring a decade of criticism, Hailey Bieber suggested a similar reason behind her decision to delete hers last summer.

The model and wife of Justin Bieber has talked in the past how she wasn't prepared for the heightened level of scrutiny she would endure after marrying the pop star, and it all became a bit too much almost right away.

"There was never really a time I would go on there that it didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment," she said of Twitter on her latest YouTube vlog, which she filmed alongside psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons.

Twitter also often becomes a bit of an echo chamber, with people repeating a lot of the same criticisms, feeding off of one another.

"I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see,'" said Hailey. "'Maybe they're right?'"

Without naming names, Hailey also shared that one of the biggest struggles she faced under this increased social media spotlight after marrying Justin was "the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison."

While she didn't say as much, one of the areas that Hailey received the most abuse online -- and it continues to crop up -- is in the area of comparing her to Justin's previous longtime girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Theirs was a volatile relationship, and it seems clear that both have moved on from it, but many of Justin's fans seem to have held out hope (or perhaps continue to hold out hope) that the pair would somehow still magically wind up together. Hailey marrying him messed up that fantasy.

"People can say whatever they want on the internet, you know, and then this stuff goes viral because people believe anything that they see on social media," Hailey said in the vlog.

And she further shared that the platform still gives her tremendous anxiety, even after being away from it for so long. "The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I'm going to throw up," she said.

As a response, while Hailey has purged Twitter from her life altogether, she does still maintain an active social media presence, even beyond her YouTube channel. Now, though, she limits when she engages and who can engage with her content.

For Instagram, Hailey only ever goes there on the weekends, and she's adjusted the settings so that she only can receive comments from people she's chosen to follow. That gives her an instant curation of all the possible comments she might receive.

"When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything, I know it's only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting," she explained.