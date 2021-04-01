Kourtney and Scott Spend the Night Together, Talk About Sex History with Each Other

E!

"You thought I was a porn star when we first started hooking up," says Scott.

According to E!'s official synopsis, the sisters "think old flames are brewing between Kourtney and Scott and take it upon themselves to set them up on a romantic date."

In this sneak peek at the new hour, the two each show up at the family's rented Malibu home, believing they'll have the place to themselves. With Kris Jenner and Khloe watching their kids for the night, it's just the two of them.

"It's like the world bringing us together," says Scott, after they realize they aren't alone. He then invites her to join him for a movie night.

"I can't remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids," says Kourt in a confessional. "It's been years since we did this and it's just a little bit weird."

After Scott calls her an "unbelievable woman" for how she eats cookies, she reveals she's been working on an article about celibacy for POOSH. That sparks a conversation about their own sex history with each other.

"We practiced celibacy for a while," says Scott. "We still had sex even though you think we didn't," Kourtney clarifies.

"You told Sarah Howard you thought I was a porn star when we first started hooking up," adds Scott, referring to Kourtney's longtime friend and Chief Content Officer for Kardsahian's lifestyle website.

"You were with a porn star at one time!" Scott exclaims, after Kourtney says she doesn't "dwell" on the past. It's a cute moment and one that left Kardashian admitting in a confessional she "forgot how nice it is to have a conversation without the kids."

"We're friends," she adds in a joint confessional with Disick, as he says, with some frustration in his voice, "purely platonic."