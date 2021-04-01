Twitter Erupts After Law & Order SVU Reunion Between Benson and Stabler Ends in Tragedy

The former partners came together as part of a two-part crossover event to launch Christopher Meloni's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" spinoff series.
Fans fell in love with Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni across the first 12 seasons of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Then, out of nowhere, Meloni's Det. Stabler retired -- off-camera of all things -- to kick off Season 13.
A decade later, and Hargitay's Det. Benson is still kicking butt and taking names as "SVU" enjoys its 22nd season on the air. Meanwhile, Meloni went off and did all kinds of different projects before coming back for a homecoming tinged with regret and tragedy.
Fans have been anticipating his return since NBC teased it in February, knowing full well that Stabler would not be returning to Benson's side, but rather headlining his own spinoff to the franchise that seems to multiply like a wet Gremlin.
But before he could head off to start his new life as the lead of "Organized Crime," Stabler returned to Benson's seedy world where he nearly died ... but perhaps paid an even more dear price.
It turns out that the footage of Stabler and Benson suddenly noticing each other across a crime scene is because when Benson arrived at the crime scene to kick off this week's "SVU," she immediately recognized the victim of a car bomb. It was Stabler's wife, Kathy.
Making matters worse for Stabler, the bomb was meant for him; he'd stepped out of his vehicle to make a call. And then, to compound guilt and suffering, Kathy did not ultimately survive the bombing, leaving Stabler alone and grieving.
So how did Stabler go from retired to back on the streets? It turns out he's been working in Rome as an official NYPD liaison (huh?) tackling sex trafficking and organized crime, thus the shifted focus of his own series.
To the show's credit, they stepped back from their usual case-of-the-week format to really delve into their former leads as they navigate incredibly tense and awkward waters together under more than trying circumstances.
Benson and Stabler finally put it all on the table. #SVU pic.twitter.com/x95gd2ZtTe— 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) April 2, 2021 @lawandordertv
It turns out Benson was slated to receive an award, and it was there that Stabler and his wife had intended to surprise her. Obviously, that didn't work out. But Benson got her chance to really pour her soul out to Stabler for how he abandoned her without the courtesy of a real goodbye, and then they didn't even talk for ten years!
Stabler revealed that it had been a pretty unorthodox journey back to the NYPD for him, including years in private security and even a "walkabout" for a few years. He'd only been back with the force about four years, but even that is no excuse for ghosting her all this time.
Fans hoping for a kinder and gentler Stabler after all these years -- and in the year 2021 -- definitely did not get that wish, as he was about ready to pound the suspect of his wife's bombing into paste within the first 15 minutes of the episode. There you are, Elliot!
And, of course, Stabler never returns to Rome. Instead, in the wake of his wife's death, he sets up stakes in NYC where he will continue his work against organized crime syndicates as part of a new elite task force within the NYPD -- and maybe help find and take down whoever was behind the bombing that took Kathy's life.
In other words, he's now within a stone's throw of Olivia Benson and certainly lined up to see their paths cross again, as there are plenty of times when organized crime and sex-related crimes overlap. They didn't end things on terrible terms, but neither did it seem they've fully worked through everything, based on a brief emotional exchange in the second hour and a letter he gives her which clear leaves her in her feelings.
After we shifted into hour two, and the premiere of "Organized Crime," Stabler's three children entered the story to attend their mother's funeral. We also got to see the establishment of that special task force, as well as Stabler's side mission of bringing down Kathy's killers.
His rough-and-tumble ways are already poised to get him into trouble, but his bullheaded stubbornness says he's going to forge ahead the best way he knows how.
While the bulk of this hour settled into the familiar L&O beats, the arrival of Benson in the closing hours means these two shows may be more connected than usual -- we're thinking more like all those "Chicago" crossovers. We're not mad about it, and neither are the fans.
Fans were loving seeing the two of them chewing up the scenery together -- definitely worth the price of admission! These were the clear highlights of the episodes and fans could not get enough.
Well, they were also weirdly into him rolling up his sleeves and getting nasty in that interrogation room, while also morning the loss of Kathy from the "L&O" family (and speculating if this might mean a Benson/Stabler endgame?).
Only a minute in and there’s my man! Welcome Home, Stabler! #LawAndOrderSVU #SVU pic.twitter.com/EBGmW0SfRN— L. Boogie (@BlackGirlBuddha) April 2, 2021 @BlackGirlBuddha
Watching Stabler roll up his sleeves. 😁#SVU pic.twitter.com/DZejW56MNK— Fefe (@Santorini76) April 2, 2021 @Santorini76
Liv, Fin, and Stabler on my screen again. #SVU pic.twitter.com/3nQnxSDPna— Jordan McClain (@MrJordanMcClain) April 2, 2021 @MrJordanMcClain
Dang, Kathy’s been part of #SVU since the beginning too. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JwK83TKXwO— Carla_Catag (@cacatin89) April 2, 2021 @cacatin89
Bawling my eyes out...RIP Kathy Stabler. Most supportive cop wife EVER! #SVU pic.twitter.com/9Bsl7GGsSX— Katie McElwee (@KatieKatt18) April 2, 2021 @KatieKatt18
Me knowing that Stabler was coming back for months— Dani ✨ (@DanielleV_89) April 2, 2021 @DanielleV_89
Me when I saw Stabler on my TV:
STABLER?!? #LawAndOrderSVU #StablerIsBack pic.twitter.com/bEk0zN5oey
Stabler: let me in that interrogation room. I give you my word I'll behave. #SVU #StablerReturns pic.twitter.com/oVHWpzHGGr— Alyssa Henderson (@AlyssHenderson) April 2, 2021 @AlyssHenderson
I didn’t think they would actually follow through on killing Kathy omg #SVU pic.twitter.com/zq3iw26JpU— Emma (@_emmerly_) April 2, 2021 @_emmerly_
ELLIOT STABLER AND OLIVIA BENSON IN AN INTERROGATION ROOM TOGETHER AGAIN #LawAndOrderSVU pic.twitter.com/1UjUiSjEdb— Britt Leitner (@itsbritlit) April 2, 2021 @itsbritlit
olivia benson communicating her feelings with words to elliot stabler after 10 years apart?!? the personal growth is mind blowing.— anna (@captainsstabIer) April 1, 2021 @captainsstabIer
the rest of her team ain't allowed this close to her face. That's an Elliot Stabler privilege— olé baby 🌸 eo/bensler reunion (@dojabins) April 2, 2021 @dojabins
#SVU #SVUxOC #OrganizedCrime #LawAndOrderSVU pic.twitter.com/gbFhrJGuwl
Kathy love, I'll miss you— Bob Marley's dreadlocks (@privategemini) April 2, 2021 @privategemini
But is that Bensler ENDGAME I see ?? #SVU pic.twitter.com/jQ9pKEGboG
seeing benson and stabler interrogate a perp again #svu #organizedcrime pic.twitter.com/LQSKGo1rQm— kenya moore’s lawyer (@njramen) April 2, 2021 @njramen
#EO hug after 10 years 😭🥺#SVU #SVUxOC pic.twitter.com/r4Sebhudxb— ¡¡EOreunion DAY!! (@NationBensler) April 2, 2021 @NationBensler
We all know once Elliot rolls up them sleeves... it’s a wrap! 😂 #SVUxOC #OrganizedCrime #SVU @lawandordertv pic.twitter.com/sAGsmrLEJf— Aniya Santos (@Aniya_Santos711) April 2, 2021 @Aniya_Santos711
Kathy really gave up the ghost for Bensler to be endgame. Much respect to her, indeed. #svu #SVUxOC pic.twitter.com/3I8J9XdwGL— beskar heart (@keyraedynamite) April 2, 2021 @keyraedynamite
That conversation between Elliot and Liv we waited 10 years for was worth it. #SVU #OrganizedCrime— Sky🦁 (@jedi_stark) April 2, 2021 @jedi_stark
Im crying, Elliot is crying, liv is crying. I think my dog is crying too #svu— Essence ♡ (@NvrShoutEssence) April 2, 2021 @NvrShoutEssence
WOW! WHAT A WAY TO BRING BENSON AND STABLER BACK TOGETHER! RIP KATHY! #SVU #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/6tWjrRXx8R— actually, i am coryon (@notcoryon) April 2, 2021 @notcoryon
Now Liv, you knew damn well Stabler wasn’t going to behave #svu #nbcsvu pic.twitter.com/hGJaKYbdxO— thesavagelawyer (@thesavagelawyer) April 2, 2021 @thesavagelawyer
BENSON AND STABLER walking side by side again is soo much nostalgia!!! @Mariska @Chris_Meloni @lawandordertv #SVUxOC #SVU #OrganizedCrime— rebecca fetters (@beckfetts) April 2, 2021 @beckfetts
I'm a freaking wreck right now...what a rollercoaster ride this has been (and so worth the wait) #SVU #OrganizedCrime https://t.co/Qig3bJ0OuU— KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) April 2, 2021 @MattAguilarCB