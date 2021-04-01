Mia Farrow Reacts to 'Vicious Rumors' by Opening Up About Her Three Children Who Died

Getty

Social media began to speculate about three of Farrow's 14 children after they were not mentioned in the HBO documentary "Allen v. Farrow."

In an attempt to regain some control of online speculation and stories about three of her children who've passed away, Mia Farrow posted a lengthy statement via Twitter where she opened up a bit about each of their stories.

The 76-year-old actress felt it was necessary to speak out after what she described as "vicious rumors based on untruths" began circulating. The mother of 14 said that she is generally very selective about posting on social media to respect the wishes of her children "to live very private lives."

Now, though, she felt she had no choice but to speak out, not just for herself and for her family, but for "every family that has dealt with the death of a child." She emphasized that "any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless.

Farrow then proceeded to relive that pain three times over by detailing the circumstances behind the deaths of three of her adoptive children. Farrow has four biological children and adopted ten more.

"My beloved daughter Tam [Farrow] passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment," Farrow wrote.

She then spoke of her daughter Lark Previn, who "died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner." She described Lark as "an extraordinary woman," mother, daughter, sister, partner and mother, saying that she "lived a fruitful and loving life."

Finally, her son Thaddeus Farrrow tragically took his own life at 29 years old after his relationship abruptly ended as the family was "anticipating a wedding."

"These are unspeakable tragedies," Farrow said. "Any other speculation about their lives is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones."

She then went on to share how grateful she was for all 14 of her children, as well as her 16 grandchildren. "Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy."

Dylan Farrow responded to the post, writing simply, "Love you Mom."

"Allen v. Farrow," the new HBO documentary tackling sexual abuse allegations brought against her ex-husband Woody Allen also brought with it renewed scrutiny into Farrow's life. That interest resurfaced a controversial 2018 blog post by another of her adopted children, Moses, who claimed that Tam's death was a suicide.

He laid the blame at his mother's feet, while also alleging that she'd abused Thaddeus. Farrow denies both claims, as did nine of her other children, as noted in the HBO documentary.