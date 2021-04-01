Teresa Giudice Says Explosive RHONJ Fight With Brother Joe Gorga Was 'Hard' For Daughters to Watch

Bravo/Instagram

"I hope from this point we can all move forward on a more positive note for the sake of our family."

Following Wednesday's episode, the Bravo star took to Instagram to react to her brother's blowup in which he said Joe Guidice "ruined everything" and even accused Teresa's ex of putting him and Teresa's mother "in a f------ grave."

In her post, Teresa came to her ex-husband's defense and said it's difficult for her daughters to watch their uncle "disparage" their father. The "RHONJ" star shared a family photo of herself and her ex posing alongside their daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 12.

"Tonight's episode is hard for my girls and I," Teresa captioned the post. "Joe is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it's hard for them to see my brother disparage him, for the sake of my daughters who have already been through so much loss."

"My mother adored Joe & that's what my girls saw & remember," she continued, referring to her and Joe Gorga's mother, who passed away in 2017 at 66 from natural causes.

"I hope from this point we can all move forward on a more positive note for the sake of our family ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️@joe.giuidice @_giaguidice @milania.ggiudice"

Gia shared Teresa's post to her Instagram Stories, writing, "We stick together no matter what."

Joe Giudice also re-posted the photo and shared it on his Instagram profile.

"I truly appreciate & hope i will continue to be present in my best friend life. A great person, mom, and confident individual," Joe wrote alongside the pic, tagging Teresa and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas. "@teresagiudice @louiearuelas great meeting you and your boy🍷"

The posts followed Teresa's explosive fight with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, which viewers watched go down on Wednesday's episode of "RHONJ."

The fight began after Teresa accused her sister-in-law and brother of not defending her when Jackie Goldschneider made a snide reference about her jail time.

Melissa immediately went off on Teresa, even throwing a bowl of cubed cheese into the air.

"You just f------ stuck up for your ex-husband when we were defending you," Melissa yelled, referring to Teresa saying Joe Giudice did "the right thing" in divorcing her. "What the f--- is wrong with you? You're a sick f------ b----! I've defended you too many f------ times! Defend us against your ex-husband!"

"This is why she's upset, because I always fight for you and then when we're together you knock on us. That's why she's mad," Joe said calmly.

However, the calm didn't last long as Joe quickly became heated after Teresa made reference to her ex acting commendable once again.

"I just said he did the right thing," she repeated. "I wanted you to be happy that he did the right thing."

"I'm mad at the son of a b---- for what he did to you!" Joe yelled. "He ruined everything and he put you in jail. My wife is a f------ hundred percent right! You gonna defend him?"

Slamming the table in a fit of rage, Joe added, "I don't want to f------ hear it. F--- that piece of s---! He put my mother in a f------ grave, so I'm supposed to f------ like him? Do you f------ understand that?!"

Teresa served 11 months of a 15-month sentence in federal prison for fraud back in 2015. In March 2016, Joe Giudice began his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bank fraud. Three years later, he was released from prison and transferred directly to an immigration detention center, where he spent seven months. Then in October 2019, Joe was granted permission to await the fate of his deportation case in his native country. His third deportation appeal was denied in April 2020.

Teresa and Joe separated in December 2019 following 20 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in September.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9pm.