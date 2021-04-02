Chrissy Teigen Would Consider More Kids Via Adoption or Surrogacy

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen wants more kids, and neither adoption nor surrogacy are off the table.

The model and mother-of-two told People magazine she has her heart set on continuing to expand her family after the devastating loss of her third child Jack.

Chrissy, who has struggled with fertility issues, conceived daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with husband John Legend via IVF. After the unthinkable happened during her third pregnancy last October, she revealed in the months that followed that she would never get pregnant again.

However in an interview published Thursday, she told the publication she cannot imagine a "life without more" children.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she told the publication. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

Acknowledging how lucky she is to have two kids, she added: "I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays... whether it's surrogacy or adoption."

The star says she wants to help other couples who find themselves struggling to get pregnant, lamenting how not everybody can afford IVF.

"For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing," she said.

"It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavor for a woman trying to conceive a child."

Chrissy also discussed how she is helping Luna and Miles remember their baby brother, including planting a special tree for him inside the new house they are building.

"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree," she said.