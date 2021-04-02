Demi Lovato Appears to Take Aim at Max Ehrich With New Song '15 Minutes'

Instagram

She even seemingly references the photos of Max crying on the beach after their split.

Demi Lovato dropped a breakup anthem on her new album "Dancing with the Devil" on Friday, a song many think is about her breakup from momentary fiancé Max Ehrich.

While the song, "15 Minutes," doesn't mention him by name, it doesn't take much to connect the dots between the lyrics and their split.

The track is about an ex who "changed your colors so fast" while trying "to turn my friends into friends of the past." She sings, "Always puttin' you first, could've been your future / But you didn't even care about me like that."

The chorus sees Lovato saying her ex used her for "fifteen minutes" of fame -- and, now that they've gotten it, they can pack up their stuff and get out. "Ain't goodbye but it's good riddance," she adds, "You got fifteen minutes / Hope you enjoy your fifteen minutes."

Lovato takes on some of the blame for the split herself in the song, saying she knows she's "not innocent" and can be a "headache," but is "working on it." In the most pointed lyrics, she adds, "Prayin' in Malibu, prayin' in Malibu, how could you, how could you? / Prayin' in Malibu, prayin' in Malibu, I hope it saved you."

Following their breakup, Max was photographed crying on the beach in Malibu -- at the same spot where he proposed.

The singer also addressed their split in her YouTube docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil." The two were engaged for just two months following a rushed romance in 2020 -- and the split was a particularly nasty one. They both released songs allegedly inspired by the other, while Ehrich claimed he found out about their breakup in the press and accused her of exploiting the situation for publicity.

"I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done," Lovato said in the doc.

"I'm really sad that things ended the way that they did. The good news is, I haven't picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I'm hanging in there. It's just s-----," she explained in one self-recorded moment, before realizing she wasn't being honest with herself in a later video.

"The video I made earlier wasn't an accurate representation of what I'm going through. So I thought this whole time that I didn't miss him," she later admitted through tears. "I just miss the person that I started quarantining with. And I don't know how to give my heart to someone after this."

The two started dating amid Covid quarantine and quickly moved in together. That, she knows now, was part of the problem.

"Honestly, what happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do," she said. "I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to."

"It's just, like, of course that accelerated. I didn't even have my best friends to hang out with in quarantine," she added. "The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person I thought he was."

Lovato said the relationship and fallout made her realize she's "too queer to marry a man" right now.

"I'm not willing to put a label on it right this second, and I think I will get there, but there's a lot of things that I have to do for myself first," she explained. "I want to allow myself the ability to live my life in the most authentic form possible."