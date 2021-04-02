Martha Stewart on That 'Thirst Trap' Selfie: 'I Got So Many Proposals'

Warner Bros./Instagram

The lifestyle guru was still confused about the definition of a "thirst trap."

Martha Stewart found a new legion of fans -- including some would-be suitors -- after her sexy poolside selfie from the summer went viral.

During her interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with guest host Howie Mandel, the 79-year-old lifestyle guru revealed some of the amorous reactions to the pic, but said she was still a bit confused after Howie called it a "thirst trap."

"You want to know something, Howard? I don't even know what it means now. What does it mean?"

Howie replied, "You're a thirst trap. You look hot and I couldn't stop looking at the picture. Look at you. Look at you. You're stunning. And you're amazing."

"So it makes you thirsty?" a befuddled Martha inquired.

Howie tried to explain by saying, "Well, people thirst to watch that picture."

"Did you get any Zoom dates from that?" he added.

"Oh, I got so many proposals and so many propositions," Martha coyly responded. "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

Back in August, Martha shared the "thirst trap" snap after a refreshing dip in her pool in East Hampton. With over 240,000 likes, many fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments for the stunning selfie.

"Absolutely breathtaking," wrote a follower, as another posted, "Martha...you have class and show it with dignity! Hard to believe your age, and no wonder Snoop shares his chips with you!"

And one user put it simply, "You're my thirst trap idol 👑"