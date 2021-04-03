Cher Dragged Over George Floyd Tweet: 'Maybe If I'd Been There, I Could've Helped'

Getty

"i love you cher but your white savior complex is showing."

Cher received backlash on social media after suggesting she could have helped George Floyd if she had only been at the scene of his death in Minneapolis last May.

Taking to her Twitter on Friday evening, the legendary singer, 74, made the statement after discussing Derek Chauvin's trial with her mother Georgia Holt.

Was talking With Mom

& She Said “I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried”.

I Said

“Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But..

I Kept Thinking .....Maybe If I’d Been There,...I Could’ve Helped😔 — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021 @cher

"Was talking with mom and she said 'I watched the trial of policeman who killed George Floyd and cried. I said: "Mom, I know this is gonna sound crazy, but..I kept thinking….Maybe if I'd been there,...I could've helped."

Cher added a sad emoji face to the tweet.

Soon afterwards, followers took to their own Twitter to mock and admonish the singer for the tweet they labeled tone-deaf, among other things.

"Um...Cher, I think you're great and all, but this ain't it. George Floyd's murder isn't about you," one commenter wrote, as another shared, "i love you cher but your white savior complex is showing."

This is significantly underplaying what witnesses who testified TRIED to do to stop his death. There have been MULTIPLE testimonies of everyone from a firefighter to an MMA fighter to a senior man who attempted to diffuse the situation. Singing songs doesn't erase racism, Cher. pic.twitter.com/oATlfe7kOw — Shamontiel 🐾 📚 🌊 (@Maroonsista) April 3, 2021 @Maroonsista

Y’all are roasting Cher for tweeting that she wishes she’d been there for George Floyd? Seriously?! She’s not claiming she’s a superhero like in your funny memes, it’s all about the feelings of devastation and outrage. She wishes she could’ve helped George Floyd, like any of us. — Wirjil (@Wirjil) April 3, 2021 @Wirjil

Another claimed Cher's tweet undermined the people who actually watched the tragedy unfold and attempted to help Floyd.

"This is significantly underplaying what witnesses who testified TRIED to do to stop his death. There have been MULTIPLE testimonies of everyone from a firefighter to an MMA fighter to a senior man who attempted to diffuse the situation. Singing songs doesn't erase racism, Cher."

But others appreciated Cher's sentiment and defended it.

i love you cher but your white savior complex is showing 🥴 https://t.co/D0zBw4YiBs — stegan the mallion (@skurtmfcobain) April 3, 2021 @skurtmfcobain

Why is anyone mad at Cher? Most ppl who saw it thinks or hopes they could’ve helped. That’s why so many of the witnesses cry on the stand. If Cher uses her celebrity to help thanks. — Raley Leigh (@rahlee_lee) April 3, 2021 @rahlee_lee

"Why is anyone mad at Cher? Most ppl who saw it thinks or hopes they could've helped. That's why so many of the witnesses cry on the stand. If Cher uses her celebrity to help, thanks."

Another fan posted, "Y'all are roasting Cher for tweeting that she wishes she'd been there for George Floyd? Seriously?! She’s not claiming she's a superhero like in your funny memes, it's all about the feelings of devastation and outrage. She wishes she could've helped George Floyd, like any of us."

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

No Cher didn't 😩😹 and not y'all defending her foolishness 🥴🥴. The white savior complex jumped out. https://t.co/BIo9AXrAhw pic.twitter.com/GWRW2kU7r0 — Wanda Who (@epicmelonpop) April 3, 2021 @epicmelonpop

Cher said if she would have been there: pic.twitter.com/aM0nhmcjq5 — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) April 3, 2021 @TheJessieWoo

Y'all need to stop. Cher is an ally. She feels what decent people feel, I wish I could've saved #GeorgeFloyd



Can we not blur the line in the sand, please? — 💔🖤💚MsLisa2U💔🖤💚 (@MsLisaBaby) April 3, 2021 @MsLisaBaby

I think she is trying to express sadness but it came off the wrong way :( — SaraAshlyn ❤️ (@SaraGou41235050) April 3, 2021 @SaraGou41235050

I clicked to see why Cher was trending. I regret it now🤦 pic.twitter.com/GD27wpIrgc — April (@moonskye3) April 3, 2021 @moonskye3

madonna finally learn how to post normal selfies and now cher starts malfunctioning https://t.co/Xg6pQ7YFWf — ameth¥$t (@loveppears3000) April 3, 2021 @loveppears3000