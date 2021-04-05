Chadwick Boseman Helps Make History at SAG Awards with Posthumous Win, Honored By Wife and Co-Stars

Getty/Netflix

During Sunday night's pre-taped virtual ceremony, the late actor won another posthumous award for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." His widow, Simone Leward Boseman, accepted the award for Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Leading Role on her late husband's behalf.

In her speech, Simone thanked Chadwick's parents, as well as some of the cast and crew of "Ma Rainey's," including star Viola Davis, producer Denzel Washington and playwright August Wilson. Simone then shared a powerful quote from Chadwick, who passed away last August at the age of 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

"If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the see-saw of the mind," Simone said. "That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman."

In addition to Simone's speech, Chadwick was honored during the SAG Awards' "In Memoriam" segment. He also received shoutouts by his "Ma Rainey's" co-star Viola Davis and "Black Panther" co-star Daniel Kaluuya.

When Davis and Kaluuya accepted their awards for Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Male Actor in a Supporting Role for their performances in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Judas and the Black Messiah" -- respectively -- both mentioned their late co-star.

While Davis thanked the "beautiful Chadwick Boseman," Kaluuya dedicated his win to Chadwick.

"This one's for Chadwick Boseman," Kaluuya said.

Chadwick and Davis made SAG Awards history on Sunday night as they became the first Black actors to take home the top film acting prizes for leading roles in the same year.

Meanwhile, the addition of Kaluuya and "Minari" star Yuh-Jung Youn's wins in the supporting categories marked another historic moment: all four of the film acting categories went to people of color for the first time in the SAG Awards' 27-year history.

See the full list of Screen Actors Guild Awards winners, below.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Minari"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"One Night in Miami"

WINNER: "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

WINNER: Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm"

WINNER: Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mulan"

"News of the World"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

WINNER: "Wonder Woman 1984"

TV

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Dead to Me"

WINNER: "Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

Outstanding performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bridgerton"

WINNER: "The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television movie

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"