Ellen DeGeneres Weighs In On Sexuality of Scooby-Doo's Velma and Other Cartoon Characters

Warner Bros.

"She's basically the Rachel Maddow of cartoons," Ellen said of Velma.

Ellen DeGeneres is lending her talents as the "nation's leading expert on gay" to examine the sexuality of cartoon characters.

On Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the talk show host weighed in on a selection of animated characters -- such as Velma Dinkley from "Scooby-Doo".

Ellen began by noting that fans have reignited the debate about Velma's sexuality after HBO Max announced a new upcoming standalone series about the "Scooby-Doo" character.

"People online are once again debating whether Velma is a lesbian," Ellen said. "So here are my thoughts. First of all, she's a cartoon character so no one should really care about her sexuality. Secondly, just 'cause she wears those clothes and has short hair doesn't mean she's a lesbian."

"And third, obviously, she's a lesbian," Ellen continued as the audience roared in laughter. "Come on. Velma, she's on our team."

Ellen joked that Velma "does all the things that lesbians do."

"She has short hair. She has thick glasses. She solves mysteries," Ellen said. "She's basically the Rachel Maddow of cartoons. I heard that she's trying to get the rest of the gang to trade in the Mystery Machine for the Subaru Outback."

The "Game of Games" host then pointed out that since people seem to be "very interested" in the sexuality of cartoon characters, she'd share her thoughts on other characters fans have wondered about, including Spongebob, Peanuts' Peppermint Patty and Bugs Bunny.

"As the nation's leading expert on gay," Ellen quipped, "I will take a look at some other characters people have speculated about."

First up was Peppermint Patty.

"Let's look at the evidence here," Ellen explained. "She wears Birkenstocks. Her name is Patty. Her best friend calls her Sir, which is short for Sir-iously gay."

Ellen then gave her two cents about Spongebob, who Nickelodeon appeared to reveal was a member of the LGBTQ+ community when they shared a photo of rainbow-colored Spongebob on Coming Out Day during Pride Month last year.

"They seem to support this theory," Ellen said of the network's post, before adding of Spongebob. "He spends a lot of time with his friend Patrick. He has a pet snail. I don't know if that's gay. It just sounds like it is though."

Although some fans have speculated that Bugs Bunny is gay, Ellen stressed that "dressing in drag does not make you gay."

"Bugs Bunny is just kinky," Ellen quipped.

The comedian went on to share her thoughts about Elsa from "Frozen" being a lesbian, saying that she's "not sure why this rumor started in the first place."

"I guess as soon as a Disney princess doesn't spend the entire movie pursuing a man, that makes her gay," she pointed out as her audience applauded.

Ellen ended her monologue by "hitting a few more" characters.

"Snagglepuss? Gay. Ursula? Gay. He-Man? Gay. Yogi and Boo-Boo? Gay. Flounder? Gay. Four of the seven dwarfs? Gay. Jiminy Cricket? Gay. The candlestick from 'Beauty and the Beast?' French or gay, same thing."

Watch the hilarious monologue in the clip, above!