Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Roasts Her Mom's Vagina Products In Goop TikTok

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, put her comedic skills to the test as she took to Goop's TikTok page to poke fun and promote her mother's very NSFW products.

Apple's A-list actress mom captioned the video: "When you get roasted by your gen z daughter…"

In the viral TikTok, Apple, 16, whom Paltrow shares with ex-Chris Martin, started off by showcasing Goop's Glow Morning Skin Superpowder.

"So first, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that," Apple joked. "I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she's been on since... the day I was born, apparently."

Apple is roasting Gwyneth on Goop’s TikTok and I’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/f2p9z5MjYm — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 5, 2021 @gibsonoma

Shortly after, Paltrow heads to her lavish bathroom where she begins her skincare routine. Apple explained, "It's 8 a.m., and she's been doing this since 7 a.m. She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin."

"Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs," Apple laughed. "And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina."

The "Iron Man" star also took to her Instagram to share the exciting launch news and posted a black and white selfie of the two with the caption: "Exciting new product launch today featuring one of the absolute loves of my life."

Additionally, on Goop's Instagram, Apple gave a BTS look at her own morning routine using some of her mom's favorite products.

"I'm obsessed," she said. "It really gives your skin this amazing glow. Since I have very dry skin, the Glow Lotion is so nice—it keeps me hydrated but not oily. It's super lightweight.​"