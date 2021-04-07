Influencer Posts Shocking Video of Her Botox Gone Wrong

Instagram

The bungled injections caused a condition called ptosis.

Whitney Buha got candid with her fans about the effects of a botched Botox treatment.

The Chicago-based blogger, who shares lifestyle and fashion tips on @somethingwhitty, has been documenting the failed cosmetic procedure after she woke up one day and discovered her right eyelid was drooping and her left eye was visibly larger.

"This is so embarrassing, and I really don't want to show this, but everyone's like, 'Can we please see this?' Because a lot of you get Botox and didn't know this was possible. I didn't know this was possible, either," Buha explained in a video, before showing the shocking results.

After going back to the clinic where the Botox injection took place, Buha was told her drooping eyelid was caused by a condition called ptosis. The other eye looked larger as it was attempting to compensate for the lack of vision.

But four more suggested Botox units applied to her eyebrow only made the effects worse.

"I was getting scared that a) this was going to be permanent or b) this was going to really affect my eyes or my vision long term," she told Buzzfeed.

According to Dr. Alan Matarasso, a plastic surgeon who once served as the president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Buha's condition is rare and temporary. He told the outlet it occurs when the Botox fluid seeps into unintended nearby muscles such as the eyelid.

When Buha was convinced the condition was reversible, she began to share her progress with her 89,000 followers, posting daily side-by-side photos and revealing the remedies given by multiple heath officials.

Last week, she announced the Botox was finally wearing off.

"I feel like I've gotten over the hurdle of like, the worst," Buha explained in a video. "Now I feel like my left eye is looking almost normal. My right eye is still a little bit too big, but way less white is showing, that's for sure."

"So I'm just hoping over the next couple of weeks it just continues to get a little bit better each day," she added.

In a statement to People, Buha revealed why she decided to be so open with her fans about the bungled Botox, as she initially tried to hide the incident.

"After some consideration, I decided to share my story because I realized how few people knew that eyelid ptosis could be a side effect of Botox -- myself included before all of this," Buha said. "The second I mentioned that I had 'Botox gone wrong,' I received several messages asking what I meant and many saying they didn't know that Botox could go wrong."

"I felt like it was an opportunity to educate others and show them what these potential side effects look like," she added. "It's been a wild ride, but I've been able to connect with hundreds of people because of it."