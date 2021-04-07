Tamra Judge Calls Jen Shah 'A Special Kind of Idiot' For Joining RHOSLC

Getty

"Why go on reality TV if you're doing criminal acts?"

Tamra Judge didn't hold back when asked her thoughts on the recent Jen Shah drama.

During her appearance on Tuesday's "Realitea with Derek Z" podcast, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star couldn't quite wrap her head around her fellow Bravo star signing up to be on national television while allegedly running an illegal racket.

Last week, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member and one of her eight assistants, Stuart Smith, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“If you are doing illegal stuff, you're an idiot, and if you're doing illegal stuff and you go on a reality show, you're a special type of idiot," Tamra claimed. "Why go on reality TV if you're doing criminal acts? You're just asking for it."

The charges against Jen and Stuart were filed after investigators claimed a nine-year scheme involved the pair selling "services purporting to make the management of victims' businesses more efficient or profitable." Their alleged efforts were described as defrauding "hundreds of victims," whom they sold off to other telemarketing companies as "leads."

"Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their 'success.' In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people," said Peter C. Fitzhugh of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations in a statement.

Jen now faces up to 50 years in prison.