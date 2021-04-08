Trishelle Cannatella Apologizes for 'Racially Insensitive' Fight with Aneesa Ferreira on The Challenge

Paramount+

The two former "Rivals" costars address their nearly 10-year-old feud on "All Stars."

It took nine years, but Aneesa Ferreira finally got a long-deserved apology from Trishelle Cannatella following their infamous feud on "The Challenge: Rivals II."

For anyone needing a refresher, during "Rivals II" -- which aired in 2013 -- Trishelle was confronted after making comments about Aneesa's diverse background. Ferreira memorably referred to her costar as "Trashelle," before Cannatella starting calling Aneesa a "f---ing stripper." Things then got physical, before Trishelle quit the next morning, never to return. She'd later claim that her exit wasn't purely because of the Aneesa confrontation, but because she also didn't feel like it was a safe production overall.

With "The Challenge: All Stars" reuniting them on camera for the first time since that spat, the two sat down to hash out their past on this week's new episode of the Paramount+ series.

"I wanted to talk to you the first night that we got here, but a lot was going on and everybody was crazy or whatever," Trishelle said to her costar. "I know that I haven't seen you in forever and the last show that we did was not the best ending."

In a confessional, Cannatella said the "only regret" she has about her last MTV appearance was "how I left it with Aneesa" following their fight. "It's weighing on my heart and I want to get it into the open," she added.

"I felt so terrible after," she continued to tell Aneesa. "I know that it was a long time ago but I know that it hurt your feelings and I just wanted to personally apologize to you just face-to-face because it was racially insensitive and I never would want to say anything to hurt you because you're amazing."

At that point, both women started to choke up, as Aneesa said the apology "makes me so emotional." Added Trishelle, "Just know I am sorry and it won't happen again."

"I totally accept that and I'm happy you said it to me," said Ferreira. "It was so long ago but I forgave you so long ago. This was 9 years ago, which doesn't make it right, but we've both grown. You apologizing to me means everything."

The two then exchanged hugs and "I love yous."

"It's unfortunate that we had that hiccup 9 years ago because we could have had a great friendship," said Aneesa in a confessional. "Trishelle and I are going to be fine. it feels like she isn't that person and I truly believe in giving people the room to grow."

In her own confessional, Trishelle doubled down on how "wrong," "immature" and "stupid" she was in the past. "Since then, I have educated myself and I want to be a better person and a better human," she added. "Aneesa was just so incredibly kind to me and I feel like I've learned a lot from it. I really appreciate that she's accepted my apology."

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the season premiere, Cannatella said she was "so humiliated and horrified by the things that I said to Aneesa and just my exit." She also admitted she was "really nervous to see [Ferreira] because of this past that we have" before they reunited on "All Stars" -- but made sure to say Aneesa was 100% justified in her actions during their altercation.

While she and Aneesa patched things up, it wasn't all rainbows for Trishelle during filming. "I did have a conflict with someone who I was really good friends with," she told TooFab, "and we actually still have not spoken, which is a bummer." When we asked about a fight between her and good friend Katie Cooley that appears in the trailer for the season, Cannatella would only said that it "wasn't a picnic."