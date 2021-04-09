Swifties Lose Their Minds as First Full Album Re-Record 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' Drops

Getty

After being teased with a classic track re-release and new bonus "vault" tracks, fans were finally gifted Taylor Swift's full sophomore album re-recorded as part of her efforts to regain control of all of her masters.

Taylor Swift has been teasing for quite some time now that she is in the process of re-recording her first six albums as part of her efforts to regain control of her masters and the entirety of her music catalog.

Now, after a grueling wait for Swifties, the first of these full-length -- with bonus material! -- has been unleashed upon the world, and it immediately shot straight to number on on Twitter's trending topics.

It quickly repeated that feat atop iTunes chart and might even replicate it again atop Billboard's charts. In fact, with five more re-releases forthcoming, alongside any new music she may be planning to unleash in the coming years, the 2020s may well go down as Taylor's biggest yet.

As if getting to support Taylor's efforts to own her own music wasn't enough, fans who purchase or stream "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" will be treated to six additional tracks, which Taylor is calling "From the Vault" releases.

But she's not just pulling them from the archives and plopping them onto the album as previously unreleased tracks. As evidenced by the first "From the Vault" release, Taylor is actually revisiting them creatively.

"One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," Taylor tweeted ahead of the release of the first of these tracks from "Fearless," "You All Over Me."

As anticipated after the release of "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," this is a note-for-note, beat-for-beat faithful recreation of each of the songs from the original 2008 album. While Taylor is obviously no longer a teenager, she lovingly recreated these songs exactly as they were then ... or at least almost as exactly as a 31 year old woman can revisit her 18 year old self.

In anticipation of the release, TMZ details the painstaking process that Swifties developed and quickly began to disseminate among themselves and more casual Swift fans of how to remove any chance of the original version of these songs from streaming to their ears, so they can be sure to support Taylor and only Taylor with their sure-to-be-nonstop listening as we all step back to a simpler time 13 years ago when we were all a little more "Fearless."

When the second verse of That’s When starts and you realize 31 year old Taylor is singing Fearless era lyrics with country Keith Urban on a Jack Antonoff production reminiscent of august from folklore #FearlessTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/SWe1pWlt1f — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 💛💛 (@cardigan_swift) April 9, 2021 @cardigan_swift

Just finished listening to #FearlessTaylorsVersion.



What an incredible journey of nostalgia, heartbreak, and teenage experience encapsulated within one album. The vault tracks snapped. Her vocals are immaculate.



Thank you, Taylor, for breathing new life into this record. pic.twitter.com/mEHrpSHzFe — JAMES ⚡ (@starboyffs) April 9, 2021 @starboyffs

i don’t think any of us made it through that one



#FearlessTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/by2V9xmbCz — daniel (@sg3revival) April 9, 2021 @sg3revival

I really need to sleep but I don’t want to stop listening to #FearlessTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/tKijGmvl8B — Adri 💘 (@adrienchanted) April 9, 2021 @adrienchanted

this is how i truly feel about #FearlessTaylorsVersion after finishing it @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/Zw1lNnk7kC — rey ✨✨✨ FEARLESS IS OUT TONIGHT (@delicatexsummer) April 9, 2021 @delicatexsummer