Rosie Perez Says She Has Not Been Invited Back to Oscars Since 1994 Nomination

Getty

"Not even to sit in the audience, not to present, nothing -- and I'm a member."

Rosie Perez opened up about not being invited back to the Oscars for over two decades.

During an interview with Variety regarding upcoming Latinx representation in film, the actress revealed she has not been part of Hollywood's biggest night since being nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in 1994's "Fearless."

"Not even to sit in the audience, not to present, nothing -- and I'm a member," she relayed to the outlet. "I love the Academy Awards. I cheer on my peers, but it hurts. It's like when your home team doesn't ask you to come back into the stadium after you got up to bat and hit the home run."

TooFab has reached out to the Academy for comment.

Despite her impressive Tinseltown resume, Perez said she has had difficulty finding her way in the world of entertainment as a woman of Puerto Rican descent.

"The biggest struggle has been navigating through other people's shortcomings," she claimed. "Other people's bigotry, racism -- and specifically the ones that don't understand that they are bigots or racists."

Although the current Hollywood climate is seeing an upswing in diverse representation, the star said, "Change is happening, but it’s too damn slow."

However, she did notice an improvement when she signed up for HBO's "The Flight Attendant." Perez was relieved that she didn't have to make demands for makeup that matched her skin tone or clothes that fit her body type.

"I'm a full-figured woman and proud of it," she explained. "In the past, I would have to ask, 'Why can't I get different pants that are going to fit my big f------ ass?'"

There's still time for an invite for Perez, as the Oscars will take place Sunday, April 25 on ABC.