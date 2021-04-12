50 Cent Weighs In On Diddy Holding Hands with Daphne Joy, Mother of His Youngest Son

Getty

The rapper reposted a pic of Diddy strolling with his ex.

50 Cent reacted to a photo of Diddy holding hands with his ex Daphne Joy, the mother of his 8-year-old son.

Last week, the pair were snapped strolling together in Miami, but the "Candy Shop" singer didn't appear fazed by the potential romance as he reposted the pic to his Instagram on Saturday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"👀Nah me and puff fight over business sh--, If he like the girl, he like the girl 👀I don't give a f--- !" the rapper captioned his post.

The "business" reference may point to past allegations of a beef between the two rap moguls over their respective vodka brands.

Back in 2012, 50 Cent and Joy, who share son Sire, split. Even after calling it off, their relationship proved troubled as he pleaded guilty to vandalism charges in 2013 for kicking down a bedroom door at her Los Angeles home. With the domestic violence charges dropped, 50 Cent was still fined with 30 days of community service, $7,100 worth of restitution and a stay-away protective order, per TMZ.

The "Power" executive has recently been linked to model Cuban Link, whom he gifted a $250,000 Mercedes Maybach this past Christmas.

Meanwhile, since Diddy's breakup with longtime love Cassie in 2018, the Bad Boy founder has dated socialite Lori Harvey and model Tina Louise.

There is no official word yet if Diddy and Joy are an item.