Former Celebrity Couples Who Successfully Co-Parent

Splitting up is difficult, especially when there are children involved. And while relationships may not always stand the test of time, many former couples have to stick together for the sake of their families.

So many celebrity couples have found themselves in just that situation after going their separate ways but thankfully, they're able to make co-parenting work. By putting their children first and prioritizing communication, they've become shining examples for other families going through the same thing. Although it might be tough at times, these former couples prove that co-parenting can be done successfully!

Find out what these stars had to say about co-parenting with their former partners...

Irina Shayk and her ex Bradley Cooper share four-year-old daughter Lea but she says she considers co-parenting just regular parenting.

"I never understood the term co-parenting. When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting," Irina recently told Elle.

2. Alex Rodriguez & Cynthia Scurtis

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis share daughters Natasha and Ella and say they try to make co-parenting a positive situation for the girls.

"We positioned what could be perceived as a negative into a positive, by saying to the girls, 'Look, now you don't have one house, you have two houses. You don't have two parents, you have four parents. Lucky you, the more the merrier,'" Alex said on the "Raising the Bar" podcast.

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick may have had their ups and downs but have worked on things to now have a strong and successful co-parenting relationship. Kourtney and Scott even go on vacation with their new significant others and their children!

"I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can. If we have an issue or something that one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there's no better…like what else could you want," Kourtney said in a conversation with Scott for Poosh.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have become known for their successful co-parenting relationship, choosing to put their children first so they would be affected by the situation as little as possible. Thanks to therapy and hard work, the exes are able to have family dinners and even vacation together.

"It sounds weird and impossible. But we worked with a therapist, who was amazing at helping us communicate...We really did want the same things, and we wanted the divorce ideally to impact the kids as little as possible...We just tried to make a commitment to really stay close, and we've been able to do that, It wasn't easy. I'm proud of us for having really stuck to it," Gwyneth said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

She added, "Now it's many years, and so it's much easier now. It's harder in the beginning, of course. But you just have to make a concerted effort to really think about what is best for the children in this moment, and you have to push your own reactivity down as best you can."

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman split back in 2016 but they still make time for family activities with their two daughters, Frankie and Olive. Drew says that the group is always sure to spend holidays together with their daughters.

"None of us want to get it wrong for our kids just because of what happened in the marriage is not about the parenting. This is about their relationship with their dad and their mom, not about their relationship with your marriage," Drew said on her talk show.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton didn't always have it easy when it came to co-parenting their son Julian but thanks to therapy, things have gotten much better for the couple.

"When we were first going through our divorce, there was bickering. And then we used coparenting couples therapy and that really opened the door for communication in a much better way for us...Nothing makes you prouder as parents when you had some tough times, figured it out and your son is thriving because of it," Robin told Extra.

Since splitting in 2018, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have been co-parenting their daughter Briar. The former couple has been spotted on family outings to Disneyland and Rachel even said co-parenting during the pandemic has been good for the little girl.

"It's been going pretty well. It's also nice because you're stuck in the house [amid the pandemic]. So, for her to have another house to go to, I think that's actually been helpful. So, all in all, it's been good," Rachel told Us Weekly.

While Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reunited and are continually working on their relationship, the duo did spend a significant amount of time as co-parents to their daughter True. Khloe said their relationship was successful because of the great examples of co-parenting from both her mom and her sister Kourtney.

"Of course, there are days that are definitely more trying, bumpy and turbulent but you never speak poorly about someone that you have a child with or even an ex at all, like at some point you chose to be in that relationship and at some point, there was love and respect, so why can't we at least find a common ground somewhere," Khloé said on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have been successfully co-parenting their three children since splitting in early 2020. The family even had the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving together even though the duo were in the middle of their divorce.

"We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house," Kristin wrote on Instagram after Father's Day last year. "Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our three kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all three get a smidge of that heart of gold."

Amber Rose says co-parenting with ex Wiz Khalifa has always worked out for them, as they decided to have a discussion about how their relationship would work right after their split.

"We've always been really good at co-parenting. Even if you technically still have feelings for that person maybe right after the breakup, it's not about your feelings, it's not about what they're doing in their personal life, it's about the kids. Wiz and I, we talked about that very early on," Amber told Us Weekly.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette share their daughter Coco, with who they co-parent following their split in 2012. David says what has made things so successful is always putting their daughter first.

"We've always just made [Coco] the No. 1 priority. We have respect and love for each other and just [are] on the same page. And [with] Coco, we're just super lucky. As far as teenagers go, it's a bit tricky, but she's got a huge heart and she's really, really a brilliant girl, so we're very lucky," David told Us Weekly.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr share nine-year-old son Flynn and say that the most important thing for him is to have parents who are happy and supportive.

"At the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing...We all really respect each other. When it comes to special occasions, when we have to be together, we work it out. We have compromises that we work out together, like what is the best for our whole family. But we really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn and I just think that's the most important thing at the end of the day," Miranda said on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey split back in 2014, but always make sure that their twins Monroe and Moroccan come first in their relationship. Having co-parented for so long, it's just become a part of life for the former couple.

"It's kinda the norm. It's all rooted in love, it's all rooted in positive energy. There's no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it's about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have," Nick told People.