Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcome Baby Boy

Jesse Florio

The baby is named after Culkin's late sister.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song won't be living "Home Alone" anymore -- because they're now the parents of a baby boy!

According to Esquire, the couple welcomed son Dakota Song Culkin on Monday, April 5 in Los Angeles. The baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces and Song is "healthy," according to the publication.

"We're overjoyed," the two told the magazine in a joint statement. The baby, their first, is named in honor of Culkin's late sister Dakota, who died in 2008 after being struck by a car.

The two revealed they were thinking about kids while speaking with Esquire last year.

"We're figuring it out, making the timing work," Culkin said at the time, before Song praised her other half.

"People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is," she said. "Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack."

"He knows who he is, and he's 100 percent okay with that," she added. "And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality."

The two have been dating since they met on the set of "Changeland" in Thailand, while began production in 2017 and was released in 2019.