Charlie Puth Was Preparing for Lockdown Years Before It Happened (Exclusive)

"I've been making music in my bedroom since I was 14 years old."

Charlie Puth opened up about his creative process when writing music during COVID-19, admitting that it's what he's "been gearing up for" all his life.

While out grabbing a smoothie in Los Angeles last week, he was asked if he's been more inspired making music during lockdown, to which he responded saying, "Yes, because it's what I've been gearing up for all my life, really."

The 29-year-old musician said the situation was actually perfect for him, "because I've been making music in my bedroom since I was 14-years-old. So, this was super easy."

Charlie has released a plethora of new music throughout lockdown, including songs like "Summer Feelings," "Girlfriend," "Hard On Yourself," and, most recently, he was featured on a single called, "Is It Just Me?" that dropped in November 2020.

While he has been super productive during the shutdown, the star is still champing at the bit to get back on the road and perform in front of his fans face to face.

"I can't wait to go back to Asia and tour," he said. "I can't wait to tour in general."

Charlie also addressed those body-shamers who recently targeted his physique after shirtless paparazzi photos went viral online.

Charlie joked, "I think I need a haircut. That's what I need. My hair looks a little wild."

This comes after Puth took to twitter on March 19, to call out the harsh criticism surrounding the photos.

"Hey just a very quick reminder that it's not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is," the "Attention" singer tweeted, adding, "Sorry I don't have an 8 pack like damn......"