Hailey Bieber Recalls 'Invasive' And 'Disrespectful' Moment Paparazzi Tried Filming Up Her Skirt

"I'm wearing a skirt and I'm up here and you're down here. What angle are you getting if you're doing that?"

Hailey Bieber opened up about past situations dealing with paparazzi that made her feel extremely uncomfortable.

During an interview with Dixie D'Amelio's new YouTube series The Early Late Night Show, Bieber revealed how her fame has led to some "invasive" situations.

"Paparazzi is such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I think it's a really really weird invasive thing," the 24-year-old model explained.

Hailey then went onto describe an incident that occurred where she felt disrespected by paparazzi while exiting a restaurant in West Hollywood with her husband, Justin Bieber.

"We were coming out of this place and there were curtains on the sides walking into the entrance and I had noticed that someone had stuffed the camera under the curtain from the ground angle," Bieber said.

Hailey said she was wearing a short skirt and expressed her concern over paparazzi trying to capture inappropriate images up her skirt. She recalled, "I'm wearing a skirt and I'm up here and you're down here. What angle are you getting if you're doing that?"

Hailey said Justin confronted the photographers about the situation, but they quickly denied any wrongdoings and said "nobody would ever do that."

However, Hailey recollected a time where paparazzi did in fact take photos of her underwear and continued to publish the images online. "I think when you're a woman and there are men taking these photos, it feels really really invasive and it feels disrespectful," she told Dixie.

"To a certain extent, you have to understand it comes with this industry and this lifestyle, although, I still don't understand how people are allowed to just take photos of you without your permission," Hailey explained, saying that she does try to set some boundaries. "I don't think anybody should allow someone to disrespect them."

Dixie remembered an awkward interaction with a photographer who asked if she was "gonna go virgin to the alter" while she was getting in her car.

The 19-year-old TikTok star added that she always talks to paparazzi because she feels if she doesn't respond, people will say she's rude online. "I try to be so nice to everyone because if it's put on the Internet, they're going to be like, 'Oh, she's horrible, why isn't she talking to them?'" she said.