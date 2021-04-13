World's Biggest Rabbit Rabbitnapped

Damien McFadden/ANL/Shutterstock

Guinness World Record holder Darius is 4 ft 3 inches long, and weighs 50lbs.

Police in the UK are on the hunt for a rabbit thief... and a rather strong rabbit thief at that.

Darius, the Guinness World Record-holding largest rabbit in the world, has been stolen from his home in Stoulton.

"It is believed the Continental Giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday (10 April - 11 April)," West Mercia Police announced in a statement Monday.

"The rabbit is quite unique in the fact it is 4ft in size and has been awarded a Guinness Record for being the biggest rabbit in the world."

Darius' devastated owner Annette Edwards appealed for the thieves to return him, even offering a £1,000 ($1375) reward.

"A very sad day. Guinness world record Darius has been stolen from his home. The police are doing there best to find out who has taken him. There is a reward of a £1,000," she tweeted.

"Darius is [too] old to breed now. So please bring him back."

By Tuesday, Annette still hadn't heard anything, and doubled the reward money.

"Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to £2,000," she tweeted.

Annette has actually owned several record breaking rabbits. She used to tour the country with her enormous pet, dressing as Jessica Rabbit herself and even spending $16,000 on cosmetic surgery to achieve the look.

In a 2010 interview with Today, she revealed Darius was insured for $1.6million, and was accompanied by a personal bodyguard whenever they traveled. Like her rabbit, Annette claims to have also held a Guinness World Record herself, per her Twitter bio, as the oldest topless Page 3 model.