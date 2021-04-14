Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Lists French Montana's Home For $5 Million (Exclusive Details)

Oppenheim Group/Netflix/Getty

The property was previously owned by Selena Gomez.

"Selling Sunset's" Mary Fitzgerald has listed French Montana's Hidden Hills home.

Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group hold the listing for the rapper's home, which he bought from Selena Gomez five years ago. Montana is asking for $5 million, which is $1.7 million more than what he paid when he purchased the home in 2016, according to the LA Times.

Montana's Hidden Hills home is located in a small, gated community called the Mureau Estates. The 3-acre, 8,600 square foot estate includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, five fireplaces, a private gym, a wine cellar and a movie theater, as well as a resort-style backyard complete with a pool, spa and cabana. The compound also features a large motor court, a guest house and a recording studio, which LA Times said Montana had custom made.

"This is an epic property that has been celebrity-owned," Fitzgerald told TooFab in a statement. "It offers an incredible music studio where French recorded many of his hit songs. It's previously owned by Selena. The compound includes a pool, spa, massive motor court and is a stunning Tuscan style estate."

"There are no other homes at $5 million in this area that compare to this private compound," Jason Oppenheim, the owner of The Oppenheim Group, also explained to TooFab. "It checks off every box any buyer could want, with unbelievable privacy and security, a massive motor court, guesthouse, state of the art music studio, and a main house with massive scale, soaring ceilings, and an unbelievable flat yard with plentiful grassy areas as well as a magnificent pool and outdoor entertaining space. Just an unbelievable estate and certainly the best value in the area."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fitzgerald and Oppenheim both shared the listing to their Instagram accounts.

"We're going to sell this immediately! I know it," Oppenheim commented on Fitzgerald's post. "Too much house for the $$$."

Fitzgerald spoke about the listing on FUBAR Radio Tuesday, revealing that Montana is "open" to the idea of appearing on Season 4 of "Selling Sunset."

"I think he probably will, yeah. He's open to it," she said.

Meanwhile, according to the LA Times, Montana previously tried to sell the Hidden Hills compound last year. The home was on the market for $6.6 million.