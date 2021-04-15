Game of Thrones Tweets 'Winter Is Coming' for 10 Year Anniversary, Gets Trashed Again for Season 8

HBO/Helen Sloan

"The North Remembers!"

It's been a while since fans have been slavering over every detail of HBO's juggernaut "Game of Thrones" series, anticipating its every twist and turn. But they remember. Oh do they remember!

Unfortunately, they seem to remember that the incredibly rich and nuanced saga came to a rather disappointing ending by most fan reckonings -- and that's putting it very, very kindly.

That's why it's not a huge surprise that HBO's attempt to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the series premiere -- and possibly tease upcoming spinoffs -- backfired almost as spectacularly as every plot decision made in that final season.

Leaning on a catchphrase that used to get people all kinds of excited, the Game of Thrones official Twitter account tweeted out three words on Wednesday, "Winter is coming."

Almost immediately, what was meant to start building that fever pitch of excitement again only served to remind fans what a sour taste Season 8 had left in their mouths. And as if they'd just been waiting for a reason to unleash a torrent of disappointment, they unloaded.

Incredibly, the tweet got the phrase "Season 8" trending even beyond the name of the show or even the initial phrase that precipitated the onslaught. Just "Season 8" is enough for "GoT" fans to know exactly what this is about.

This is about nearly a decade of character development either thrown out altogether, ignored to push a different agenda, or dismissed entirely. To say that the ending of the saga was a satisfying conclusion after the richness of earlier seasons is to say that fire and ice make excellent bedfellows.

Many fans can quickly point out the moment things turned, which is just about the time that the HBO series surpassed George R.R. Martin's still-unfinished novel series. When David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were left to their own devices, they quickly started leaning on television tropes.

Unfortunately for HBO, this attempt to drum up enthusiasm for their upcoming prequel series to the original saga proved just how far they have to go to convince fans to give them another shot after failing to stick the landing the last time.

Making it even more complicated is just how huge "Game of Thrones" got during its time on the air. The bigger you are, the farther you can fall and they fell all the way down to the ground with a splat.

It's been nearly two years since "Thrones" fans threw their hands up in disgust as the series drew to a close. Maybe they just needed to vent out this last burst of frustration before actually giving "House of the Dragon" -- expected to premiere in 2022 -- a chance.

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 14, 2021 @GameOfThrones

Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I'm currently re-watching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y'all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle — Saberspark (@Saberspark) April 14, 2021 @Saberspark

if HBO wants me to watch a Game Of Thrones spin off I want a personal apology for season 8. 12 pt font, double spaced, no funny business on the margins — Astead (@AsteadWesley) April 14, 2021 @AsteadWesley

they didnt tell us what anything meant lol. who are the white walkers? dont know. what was their motivation? dont know. Why have Jamie on a 6 season redemption arc just to have him end up with cersai? dont know. Why did none of the prophecies end up meaning anyting? dont know — Christopher Anthony (@cnoevl21) April 15, 2021 @cnoevl21

Ya I am not falling for that again — Clint Evans (@Maven) April 14, 2021 @Maven

The poor intern who tweeted winter is coming for sure is backing their bags....... do you not remember season 8 queen pic.twitter.com/kJcR9PjyRA — Isaidwhatisaid (@stilldontcareee) April 14, 2021 @stilldontcareee

Not unless you:



Fix making Daenerys a mass murderer

Fix Jon's parentage not even MATTERING

Fix how Winter came and it was over in two seconds

Fix Cersei's lame, love-swoony death

JAMIE AND BRIENNE, my god, what were you thinking



Oh, and Tyrion should have ridden a dragon — Colleen Oakes (@ColleenOakes_) April 14, 2021 @ColleenOakes_

remake the last 2 seasons and stfu — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐜 ⁀➷ (@theaIec) April 14, 2021 @theaIec

I wish we could see the stats on how the streaming viewership must have plummeted. I used to relish having Game of Thrones on for background noise while doing other things. Now I can't even enjoy an episode because I know a hot pile of garbage is coming in Season 8. — Duke Skymocker (@DukeSkymocker) April 15, 2021 @DukeSkymocker

You got some gottdamn nerve. It’s finally getting warm and you wanna poke ya lil nose out like we forgot season 8 already. GET A JOB. LEAVE US ALONE. https://t.co/oee0lRobpB — Aaron West (@oeste) April 14, 2021 @oeste

Winter is over cause y’all messed it up a year ago — Drew Smith (@thatbullsmitty) April 14, 2021 @thatbullsmitty

That’s a cool saying, but where’s the real season 8 — . (@FLX203) April 14, 2021 @FLX203

it was “Did you watch Game of Thrones Season 8 in 2019? You may be entitled to compensation” kinda shit — . (@LadyTarth) April 15, 2021 @LadyTarth