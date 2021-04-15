Stars Who've Gotten Involved In The Cannabis Business

Instagram

These stars have turned their passion for cannabis into a business prospect!

As cannabis becomes more widely accepted and legally available, celebrities aren't just getting candid about their cannabis use -- they're now getting in on the business side of things! Over the past few years, numerous stars have gone green, becoming celebrity cannapreneurs.

Those who have joined the green economy have launched their own products and brands, selling everything from their own strains of weed to accessories and home goods. Mike Tyson even has his own cannabis resort in the works! As these celebs bring new products to the market, they're changing the public perception of cannabis and making the world a little more 4/20-friendly along the way.

Find out which stars are in the cannabis business…

Jaleel White, who famously starred as Steve Urkel on "Family Matters," just announced his new venture in the cannabis industry. The actor teamed up with 710 Labs to create a ItsPurpl, a line that features variants of the popular cannabis strain Purple Urkle that Jaleel compares to "grape candy." When the line launches, the strain will be sold in varying forms including vape pens and eighths.

"The thing that always stood out to me was there [was] no clear brand leader for fire purple weed. It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me? To smoke the end result from such a quality pod has been surreal, I feel a little bit like Willy Wonka," Jaleel told Forbes .

His line launches, when else, April 20, 2021.

Seth Rogen is another of the most recent celebrities to debut their own line of cannabis products! Seth and his long-time collaborator Evan Goldberg recently announced their venture Houseplant, a cannabis and lifestyle brand that they had been secretly working on for years. The brand features Seth's personal selection of weed as well as home goods for weed smokers, like aesthetically pleasing ashtrays and table lighters.

"If you know anything about me at all, I'm going to assume that it's that I really love weed. But what you probably don't know about me is that I've been working on my own weed company for the last 10 years...It's called Houseplant and what we're doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been hand-picked, and by that I mean, hand-smoked by me. It's just the weed that I love, that I want to be smoking...I've never been more excited about anything," Seth said in an announcement video.

Bella Thorne teamed up with Glass House Farms to create Forbidden Flowers, her own curated line of cannabis products that offers her fans the same high quality cannabis that she enjoys in her daily life. Bella's interest in the business originally stemmed from how cannabis helped her deal with her anxiety and depression as well as other medical issues. Before launching the brand, Bella helped hand-pick its offering that includes strains like Moonbloom, Bright Eye, and Passion Project.

"We go out of our way to be completely organic and we care about the flower which I think is a different step to take. We rather take our time rather than rushing it. If we sell out, then we have nothing to sell. We don't just want to sell flower that's not as good. We rather wait until our next batch is ready to be picked," Bella told Forbes.

Martha Stewart partnered up with Canopy Growth to create her own line of CBD products that includes wellness drops, soft gels, and gummies, with a specific focus on flavor. She was inspired to create the line after she saw how CBD supplements positively impacted her health and wellness as well as the stresses of everyday life.

"I set out to create the most delicious CBD products on the market, drawing inspiration from some of my favorite recipes and flavor profiles from my greenhouse and gardens. My wellness gummies closely resemble the French confections, pâte de fruits, rather than the sticky, overly sweet versions you might find elsewhere. Created in collaboration with top researchers and scientists at Canopy Growth, I am very proud of the end result: wellness gummies, oil drops, and soft gels that taste as wonderful as they make you feel," Martha said on her website.

Margaret Cho worked with the Natural Cannabis Company to create her own strain of weed, Margaret Cho-G, which stems from OG Kush. She says she’s got a few more strains in the works that have yet to be released.

"Marijuana really enhances my life. It's not a substance that is detrimental to my health or my wellbeing. It's a perfect celebratory thing; it's a perfect winding-down thing," Margaret told High Times.

In 2020, Jay-Z launched his own cannabis company called Monogram. The brand offers consumers varying strains of weed that Jay helped create and curate, starting with a taste profile that lets his team know what kind of smell, color, moisture, and overall feel he expects.

"Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftsmanship is often overlooked. I created Monogram to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time, and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. Monogram products are next-level when it comes to quality and consistency, and we're just getting started," Jay-Z said in a press release.

Wiz Khalifa takes cannabis entrepreneurship to the next level! Not only does he have his own brand, Khalifa Kush, which sells vapes, edibles, and concentrates but he also has his own strain of weed as well as a gaming app called Weed Farm.

"I realized how many people need weed and how many people love weed, and how it helps so many lives. The biggest and best way to bring it forward and make it less of a scary thing is what we're trying to do," he told The Fader.

Melissa Etheridge started her own cannabis company after seeing the medicinal benefits when she was battling breast cancer.

For Melissa, launching Etheridge Farms wasn't just about helping people get high, but about getting people healthy and bringing female representation to the cannabis industry. While the products are not yet available, customers will eventually be able to purchase flower, edibles and cannabis-infused lavender cream.

9. Jim Belushi

Jim Belushi owns over 90 acres of land in Oregon where he grows his own cannabis, which he distributes through his brand, Belushi's Private Vault. He also co-founded the Blues Brothers brand with Dan Aykroyd, which has several of its own strains. Jim even has his own reality show, "Growing Belushi," that follows him along in all of his cannabis related pursuits.

Jim is also passionately involved with Last Prisoner Project, a group of cannabis industry leaders and artists focused on obtaining justice and prison release for non-violent cannabis offenders.

"Over 40,000 cannabis prisoners in the United States are incarcerated for non-violent cannabis offenses. Communities of color are subject to disproportionate marijuana enforcement practices. All of this is happening while many are profiting legally off the same plant. We're doing our best to raise funds and awareness to release these individuals with clemency, and to help them with reentry," Jim told Forbes.

Back in 2016, The Game entered the cannabis industry when he purchased his own dispensary in California. He later developed his brand, Trees by Game, which offers varying strains of cannabis flowers and concentrates that he says are the "highest-grade in the industry."

"I've been involved with this community for most of my life. I'm proud to be alive during a time where we have the opportunity to responsibly bring cannabis to the public. It's a dream come true for me, and I simply want to build with the right people and brands so I can be a part of shaping what this industry looks like. It's exciting to know that my ideas, my words, my voice…make a difference in the industry. That's the kind of stuff that keeps me inspired to be pushing limits with the best in the biz," he told High Times.

Chelsea Handler is working on several cannabis ventures, including a partnership with NorCal Cannabis to create her own female-focused cannabis brand. She also recently launched a curated kit of her favorite cannabis products with the help of dispensaries Sweet Flower and The Apothecarium. The two kits released included beverages, pre-rolls, and chocolates and benefited Cage Free Repair, a cannabis reform nonprofit.

"I now see it as a part of my overall wellness regime. I wanted to take my experience and create something specifically for women who have either never tried it before, or who had a bad experience 20 years ago. We were missing the educational component to cannabis, and now with the legalization of cannabis and micro-dosing, we are in a whole new world of possibilities," Chelsea said in a press release with NorCal Cannabis.

Mike Tyson not only has his own cannabis brand but also an entire resort! Construction on the resort in California City began in 2017, which is said to expand beyond just an edibles factory. It will also reportedly include an amphitheater, upscale campground, and the world's longest lazy river.

"I've been fighting for over 20 years, and my body has a lot of wear and tear. I had two surgeries and I used marijuana to calm my nerves, and it would take the pain away," Mike told Cannabis & Tech Today, later adding, "Cannabis is the future, and eventually, everyone is going to have to give in."