Steve-O Pulls a Steve-O By Pouring Hot Sauce In His Eye During Hot Ones

Steve-O was on the season finale for "Hot Ones" and he made quite the exit.

In true "Jackass" fashion, he shocked host Sean Evans and fans as he chugged his own bottle of hot sauce -- before then pouring some of it directly into his right eye at the end of the segment.

As Sean looked on in horror, Steve-O doubled over in pain and screamed, "Yeah, that last bit was unnecessary."

"Closing out Season 14 the only way we know how -- with a love letter to Day 1 fans," Sean described the insanity.

Before Steve-O had a chance to temporarily blind himself with a delicious condiment, he regaled Sean with the tale of him taking "the worst beating" of his life while wrestling on Monday Night Raw.

"And prior to shooting "Jackass 4," I argue perhaps the worst concussion I ever had," he added. "The thing is that in the WWE, the match isn't over as long as you're still reacting -- you kind of have to play dead. And I did not play dead."

He said his opponent, Umaga, kept attacking him until the last thing he remembered was getting Umaga's elbow dropped on him.

"And they cut to commercial because it got so dark," he continued. "They never showed me leaving the ring. I remember coming to in a control room. It was some serious head drama, man. I was beaten into a blackout."

Steve-O also recalled the time 50 Cent tapped him on the shoulder in Las Vegas to hang out in his RV.

Check out the hilarious story -- and the ocular torture at the 22:04 mark -- in the video above!