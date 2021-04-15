Tayshia Adams on Colton Underwood Coming Out Gay: 'I Don't Feel Like I Wasted My Time'

Getty/ABC

"I have to say I was a little shocked at first."

"I have to say I was a little shocked at first, but all in all the happiness that I have for him, that he's finally able to live his truth and to be out and like their sense of relief that I got from his interview is something that I have to commend immensely," the reality star said on the "Click Bait" podcast. "And I'm just so happy that he's able to just be him."

Tayshia was the runner-up on Colton's season of "The Bachelor," where she said she got to know him in a "different way" than most people.

"There was always something that I couldn't get a read on with him," she claimed. "Like I feel like he was not always himself. And now it all makes sense because I feel like when I was trying to have this serious conversations with him and when I was trying to picture a life with him down the road, there was always something that he would kind of put a wall up against because he couldn't fully believe that that's not what he really wanted and now it makes sense as to why he wasn't able to get there with me."

She went on to say she felt "bad" for Colton when she watched the "GMA" interview because he wasn't allowed be himself with the "stigma" against homosexuality.

"I feel like a lot of people make it very difficult for people to be their true, authentic self," she continued, "And for him, I feel like he could have come to terms with this a lot earlier in life, if people weren't so judgmental and being gay wasn't such a negative connotation."

During his sit down with Robin Roberts, Colton apologized to the Bachelor Nation and to Cassie Randolph, whom he gave the final rose to and dated for over a year after their season ended.

Tayshia, however, felt no ill will towards Colton, even though she admitted she and some of the women on "The Bachelor" were indeed trying to have an "emotional connection" with the former football player.

"I don't feel like I wasted my time," she explained. "I really do not. I feel like I learned so much about myself in my own journey. One reason why I feel like my time was not wasted is because he helped me transform or he helped me come to terms with a lot of things I was dealing with. When I opened up about my own problems, he was very supportive of me. He listened and made me feel better."

"The fact is I came to him and I brought to him my biggest skeleton in my closet and I've grown so much from that. And he was always very kind and supportive to me in that regard. So that's why I feel like I didn't waste my time."